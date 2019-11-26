DES MOINES -- Multiple Northeast Iowa high school football teams achieved at the highest levels during the 2019 season.
That's reflected on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association 2019 all-state teams released today with a total of 22 metro and area standouts representing all six classes of prep football in Iowa earning first-team honors.
Don Bosco, which dominated the 8-player class on the way to a 13-0 state championship season, has three players on the first team.
Dons runningback Thomas Even was named captain of the honor team after a season in which he rushed for 2,013 yards and 39 touchdowns and averaged 12.5 yards per carry. Even was also Don Bosco's second-leading tackler with 85.5 stops.
Even is joined on the 8-player first team by teammates Cael Frost and Lewis Havel. Frost completed 57 percent of 105 passes for 1,389 yards and 31 TDs with just two interceptions, and Havel caught 28 throws for 702 yards (25.1 per catch average) with 16 touchdowns.
Turkey Valley quarterback/defensive lineman Ethan Leibold made the first-team defense. He was a disruptive force for the 11-1 Trojans, getting in on 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
The 8-player second team includes Tanner Weichers of AGWSR, Brady Schmitt, Kannon Leuenberger and Dylan Elsbernd of Turkey Valley, Keagan Giesking and Eli Thede of Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Cade Tenold of Don Bosco.
Third-team recognition went to Janesville's Carson Pariseau, Tripoli's Conner Piehl and Don Bosco's Cedric Yoder and Carson Tenold.
The Class A first team features sophomore quarterback Logan Knaack, who guided Grundy Center to an 11-2 season and its first state final since 1988 with 1,217 passing yards and 733 rushing yards.
You have free articles remaining.
Also making the first team offense were South Winneshiek receiver Cael Kuboushek (63 receptions, 819 yards, five TDs), offensive linemen Ryan McLean of 10-1 North Tama, Alex Hansen of 11-1 St. Ansgar and Kolby Muller of Grundy Center. The first-team defense includes Jack Sievert of St. Ansgar, Wes Willis of Grundy Center, Skyler Staker of North Tama and T.J. Lau of East Buchanan.
Class A second-team selections include Jacob Herold of South Winneshiek, Blayde Bellis of Wapsie Valley, Ethan Fulcher of Hudson, Preston Islek and Ryan Cole of St. Ansgar and Evan Kalainoff of Nashua-Plainfield. Tate Payne and Xander Bradley of North Tama and Zach Opheim of Grundy Center are on the third team.
Dike-New Hartford put together a 10-1 season and is represented on the Class 1A first team by Parker Kiewiet (35 receptions, 853 yards, 13 TDs, 24.4 yards per catch), runningback Cade Bennett (1,677 rushing yards, 22 TDs) and linebacker Nathan Graves (60.5 tackles, 12 TFLs). Sumner-Fredericksburg punter Kody VanEnglenburg joins them on the first team.
D-NH quarterback Drew Sonnenberg made the second team, along with Noah Sletten of Osage, while the third team includes Spencer Mooberry of Osage, Logan Tierney of Denver, Dalton Block of Sumner-Fredericksburg and Beau Butler of South Hardin.
The only area player named to the 2A first team is Iowa Falls-Alden linebacker Kyler Hadwiger. Waterloo Columbus two-way standout Ben Sinnott is on the second team, along with McKade Eisentrager and Karson Sharar of Iowa Falls-Alden, Cannon Butler of Columbus, Carter Ferrie of New Hampton and Cameron Palmer of Oelwein.
The 2A third team includes Crestwood's Cameron Sobolik and Reece Wilson, Columbus runningback Ray Seidel and Iowa Falls-Alden's Riley Burke.
In Class 3A, Independence star Logan Schmitt made the first team as a defensive back after excelling there and at quarterback. Second-team selections include Jeremy Chaplin of Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah's Logan Halverson and Gabriel Austin, Independence's Dylan Reuther, Waverly-Shell Rock's Cole Kramer and Waterloo East's Jacob Hanley earned third-team spots.
A pair of seniors from Cedar Falls' 10-1 team that made the state quarterfinals are on the Class 4A first team. Collin Bohnenkamp is on the defensive unit after making 58.5 tackles with 23 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Cael Loecher, who excelled at quarterback for the Tigers, made the first team as its punter.
Cedar Falls' Drew Hoth and Bryce Albaugh are on the second team with Ben Sernett making the third team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.