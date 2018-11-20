DES MOINES — Cedar Falls linebacker Jack Campbell and Hudson running back Christian Seres received top honors on the inaugural Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state football teams released today.
Campbell, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound three-star national recruit committed to Iowa, finished the season as Class 4A’s leading tackler (79 solo, 89 assists). The three-year starter captained the defense for a 12-1 Cedar Falls team that held its opposition to 7.6 points per game.
Seres led Iowa 11-player football this season with 32 rushing touchdowns. He ran for 2,075 yards on 216 carries, including 161 yards and two touchdowns during a championship win over AHSTW that allowed Hudson to finish a perfect 13-0.
In total, 23 area players made the first teams in their respective classes.
Starting in Class 4A, state finalist Cedar Falls had four first-team selections in addition to Campbell. Senior Logan Wolf landed on the team after setting a Class 4A record with 22 touchdown receptions. He caught 71 passes for 1,221 yards and was a big-play threat returning kicks on special teams. Third-year starting right guard Jackson Leistikow joined Wolf on the first-team offense.
Cedar Falls kicker Matthew Cook and punter Cael Loecher earned first-team recognition, as well. Cook was the state’s top field goal kicker with 14 at an 87.5 percent success rate. Loecher averaged more than 40 yards per punt, while also thriving as a quarterback with 2,008 passing yards and 29 touchdowns versus three interceptions.
University of Nebraska football recruit Mosai Newsom of Waverly-Shell Rock was a first-team at-large selection on the Class 3A defense.
New Hampton’s Noah Fenske, a University of Iowa football recruit, is among first-team offensive linemen in Class 2A. Waterloo Columbus defensive back Kaden Ludwig also earned first-team recognition after leading 2A with seven interceptions.
Class 1A state finalist Dike-New Hartford had five first-team selections. That list includes offensive lineman Daniel Graves, running back Cade Bennett, kicker Isaac Jorgensen, defensive lineman Owen Goos and defensive back Parker Kiewiet.
Osage quarterback Brett Bobinet was an at-large first-team offense pick in 1A, while his teammate Gage Belz was the at-large first-team defensive selection.
In Class A, lineman Caleb Koelling joined his teammate Seres as a first-team offense honoree from Hudson. Pirates’ linebacker Ethan Fulcher was honored on the first-team defense alongside Wapsie Valley defensive lineman Tanner Sauerbrei and South Winneshiek punter Cole Klimesh. East Buchanan offensive lineman Taylor Fox was also a first-team pick.
In 8-player football, Don Bosco offensive back Thomas Even was named to the first team after leading the state with 34 rushing touchdowns. Tripoli senior linebacker Brady Brocka was honored on the first-team defense.
Other metro All-State selections were second-team linebacker Tate Johnson and third-team running back Sam Gary of Cedar Falls. Waterloo Columbus’ defensive lineman Ben Sinnott and offensive lineman Austin Zaputil were honored on the second team.
IPSWA All-State
Eight Player
CAPTAIN—Keontae Luckett, New London
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB—Colby Page, sr. (SE Warren). TE-WR —Drew Schurke, sr. (Ar-We-Va), Kaleb Bauer, sr. (SE Warren). OL—Brett Schoenherr, sr. (Midland), Will Clapper, sr. (Baxter), Jonah Bateman, sr. (Fremont Mills). OB—Thomas Even, jr. (Don Bosco), Keontae Luckett, sr. (New London), Trey Holub, sr. (Central City). PK—RJ Rojas, sr. (Newell-Fonda), AL—Jacob Staudt, sr. (Rockford).
Defense
DL—Garrett Sims, sr. (Iowa Valley), Gavin Verner, sr. (Northwood-Kensett), Gavin Holmes, jr. (New London). LB—Breven Platt, sr. (Iowa Valley), Seth Malcom, so. (Fremont-Mills), Brady Brocka, sr. (Tripoli). DB—Colton Horak, sr. (WACO), Bryce Coppock, jr. (Newell-Fonda). Punter—Drake Johnson (Stanton). AL—Isaac Bower, sr. (CAM).
SECOND TEAM (area only)
Offense
OL—Aiden Walters, jr. (Gladbrook-Reinbeck).
Defense
DL—Ethan Leibold, jr. (Turkey Valley), Noah Pittman, sr. (Don Bosco). DB—Lewis Havel, jr. (Don Bosco). Punter—Brody Koenigs, jr. (Riceville).
THIRD TEAM (area only)
Offense
TE-WR—Cale Tenold, sr. (Don Bosco). OL—Alec Carpenter, sr. (Don Bosco).
Defense
LB—Dawson Charley, sr. (Janesville). DB—Chase Harms, so. (AGWSR).
Class A
CAPTAIN—Christian Seres, Hudson
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB—Blake Osbahr, sr. (AHSTW). TE-WR—Drake Partridge, sr. (AHSTW), Mason Compton, sr. (Durant), Chase Stowe, sr. (Akron-Westfield). OL—Ezra Miller, sr. (Ridge View), Jonah Kollbaum, sr. (Lawton-Bronson), Taylor Fox, sr. (East Buchanan), Caleb Koelling, sr. (Hudson), Adam Gubbels, sr. (St. Albert), Trenton Dirks, sr. (Westwood). RB—Christian Seres, sr. (Hudson), Preston Rochford, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Tate Hagen, jr. (West Hancock). PK—Devin Crees, sr. (Earlham). AL—Josh Fitzgerald (Mason City Newman).
Defense
DL—Jacob Webb, sr. (Southeast Valley), Caden Larson, sr. (AHSTW), Nick Gates, sr. (Alta-Aurelia), Tanner Sauerbrei, sr. (Wapsie Valley). LB—Gabe Pauley, sr. (AHSTW), Ethan Fulcher, jr. (Hudson), Jake Kliegl, sr. (Ridge View), Tucker Kroeze, sr. (Belmond-Klemme). DB—Collin Kramer, sr. (St. Ansgar), Sean Westergaard, sr. (Westwood), Brad Capesius, sr. (Alonga Garrigan), Chasen Kiefer, jr. (Wayne). Punter—Cole Klimesh, sr. (South Winn). KR—Tyson Vander Linden, sr. (Lynnville-Sully). AL—Zach Ryg, sr. (Central Springs).
SECOND TEAM (area only)
Offense
OL—Bryce Kleitsch, sr. (Wapsie Valley), Ryan McLean, jr. (North Tama). RB—Tyler Morrison, sr. (North Tama).
Defense
DL—Jake Sievert, jr. (St. Ansgar), Cory Isenhower, jr. (North Tama). DB—Izik Rodriguez, sr. (Hudson).
THIRD TEAM (area only)
Offense
QB—Jacob Herold, so. (South Winn). TE-WR—Blayde Bellis, so. (Wapsie Valley).
Defense
DB—TJ Lau, so. (East Buchanan).
Class 1A
CAPTAIN—Chase Koopmans, West Sioux
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB—Hunter Dekkers, jr. (West Sioux). TE-WR—Chase Koopmans, sr. (West Sioux), Richie Griglione, sr. (I35), Cade Lynott, jr. (West Sioux). OL—Brett Berg, jr. (Van Meter), Brandyn Clair, sr. (East Sac), Koby Van Houweling, sr. (Pella Christian), Connor Koopmans, sr. (West Sioux), Daniel Graves, sr. (Dike-New Hartford), Brian King, jr. (South Central Calhoun). RB—Ian Abrahamson, jr. (Van Meter), Cade Bennett, jr. (Dike-New Hartford), Garret Bruce, sr. (East Sac). PK—Isaac Jorgensen, sr. (Dike-New Hartford). AL—Brett Bobinet, sr. (Osage).
Defense
DL—John Shields, sr. (Mount Ayr), Chris Reames, sr. (Van Meter), Owen Goos, sr. (Dike-New Hartford), Junior Tennant, sr. (Bellevue). LB—Joey Bregar, jr. (I35), Can VanEngelenburg, sr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Noah Bandstra, sr. (East Marshall), Trevor Schuller, sr. (West Sioux). DB—Parker Kiewiet, jr. (Dike-New Hartford), Spencer Lamb, sr. (Van Meter), Bryce Achenbach, jr. (Woodward-Granger), Chase Scheidegger, sr. (S.C. Calhoun). Punter—Tayton Bartholomew, sr. (Van Buren). KR—Hunter Haveman, sr. (Mount Ayr). AL—Gage Belz, jr. (Osage).
SECOND TEAM (area only)
Offense
QB—Drew Sonnenberg, jr. (Dike-New Hartford), TE-WR—Cade Fuller, sr. (Dike-New Hartford), Hayden Meeks, sr. (Osage).
Defense
LB—Nathan Graves, jr. (Dike-New Hartford).
THIRD TEAM (area only)
Offense
TE-WR—Thor Maakestad, jr. (Osage). OL—Colton Harberts, sr. (Dike-New Hartford), Trevor Dorn, jr. (Denver).
Defense
DL—Carter Paulus, sr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg). DB—Brett Meyer, sr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg).
Class 2A
CAPTAIN—Wes Cummings, PCM
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB—Reed Worth, sr. (PCM). TE-WR—Wyatt Wegener, sr. (Algona), Cooper DeJean, so. (OABCIG), Tyler Lode, sr. (Sheldon). OL—Tyler Miller, jr. (Greene County), Noah Fenske, sr. (New Hampton), Luke Pinnick, so. (West Marshall), Danny Mabe, sr. (Des Moines Christian), Jace Smith, jr. (PCM), Ryan Thomas, jr. (Clear Lake). RB—Gage Hazen-Fabor, sr. (Williamsburg), Kyler Fischer, sr. (Southeast Valley), Wes Cummings, sr. (PCM). PK—Blake Osborn, jr. (Benton). AL—Jaylen DeVries jr. (Clear Lake).
Defense
DL—Seth Greiner, jr. (PCM), Bryce Hoyle, sr. (Grenne Country), Cole Lewis, jr. (Algona), Spencer Daufeldt, sr. (West Liberty). LB—Will Esmoli, jr. (West Liberty), Nathan Bell, sr. (Roland-Story), Brayton Van Kekerix, sr. (Boyden Hull/RV), Dylan Cain, jr. (Chariton). DB—Tony Wallerich, sr. (Monticello), Kaden Ludwig, sr. (Columbus), Nathan Michels, sr. (Benton), Jack Barragy, jr. (Clear Lake). Punter—Colby Gray, sr. (Roland-Story). KR—Cade Thiner, jr. (DMC). AL—Easton Werner, sr. (Benton).
SECOND TEAM (area only)
Offense
OL—Austin Zaputil, sr. (Columbus). RB—Reece Wilson, jr. (Crestwood).
Defense
DL—Ben Sinnott, jr. (Columbus), Wyatt Scheidel, jr. (Crestwood). DB—Kaleb Roach, sr. (Union).
THIRD TEAM (area only)
Offense
OL—Kody Burns, sr. (Crestwood).
Defense
DL—Ben Rempe, sr. (Union). AL—Shane Vokaty, sr. (Crestwood).
Class 3A
CAPTAIN—Quinn Schulte, Cedar Rapids Xavier
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB—Max Duggan, sr. (Lewis Central). TE-WR—Josh Simmons, sr. (Lewis Central), Drake George, sr. (Western Dubuque), Tyler Miller, jr. (Oskaloosa). OL—Tyler Endres, sr. (Norwalk), Kaden Sutton, jr. (ADM), Wyatt Johnston, sr. (Xavier). Ike Bebout, sr. (Newton), Josh Volk, jr. (Xavier), Justin Kluesner, sr. (Western Dubuque). RB—Isaiah Spencer, jr. (Spencer), Braden Stovie, sr. (Xavier), Britton Delperdang, sr. (Sergeant Bluff-Lutton). PK—Ben Conrad, sr. (Xavier). AL—Quinn Schulte, sr. (Xavier).
Defense
DL—Kyle Krezek, sr. (Xavier), Nick DeJong, sr. (Pella), Logan Jones, jr. (Lewis Central), Jake McLaughlin, sr. (Harlan). LB—Adam Bock, sr. (Solon), Ethan Hurkett, jr. (Xavier), Cole Garrett, sr. (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Jason Simon-Ressler, sr. (Western Dubuque). DB—Carson Rollinger, sr. (North Scott), Drake Shelton, sr. (Decorah), Dylan Steen, sr. (Webster City), Ryan Gustafso, sr. (Pella). Punter—Drake Nettles, sr. (Lewis Central). KR—Will Burds, jr. (Western Dubuque). AL—Mosai Newsom, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock).
SECOND TEAM (area only)
OL—Jeremy Chaplin, jr. (Waverly-Shell Rock).
THIRD TEAM (area only)
Offense
OL—Caleb Seich, jr. (Waverly-Shell Rock). RB—Ben Hemer, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock). PK—Cameron DeLong, sr. (Decorah).
Defense
DL—Carson Baumler, sr. (Decorah). DB—Luke Velky, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock). KR—Kailer McCabe, sr. (Decorah).
Class 4A
CAPTAIN—Jack Campbell, Cedar Falls
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB—Drake Miller, sr. (Fort Dodge). TE-WR—Logan Wolf, sr. (Cedar Falls), Tysen Kershaw, jr. (Fort Dodge), Jalen Gaudet, sr. (Iowa City West). OL—Jake Remsburg, sr. (WDM Valley), Jesse Alger, sr. (WDM Dowling), ALex Kirton, sr. (WDM Dowling), Griffen Deere, sr. (Bettendorf), Josiah Rowland, sr. (SE Polk), Jackson Leistikow, sr. (Cedar Falls). RB—Jayson Murray, sr. (WDM Dowling), Keegan Simmons, sr. (CR Prairie), Tre Fugate, sr. (WDM Valley). PK—Matthew Cook, sr. (Cedar Falls). AL—Carter Bell, sr. (Bettendorf).
Defense
DL—Rocky Schoenfelder, sr. (Bettendorf), Landon Green, sr. (Iowa City West), Logan Krausman, sr. (WDM Valley), Tanner Van Elsen, sr. (SE Polk). LB—Jack Campbell, sr. (Cedar Falls), Jack Keough, sr. (WDM Dowling), Levi Hummel, sr. (WDM Dowling), Cameron Baker, sr. (CB Jefferson). DB—Anthony Coleman, sr. (Johnston), Jon Shaner, sr. (WDM Valley), Zach Eaton, sr. (Waukee), Tyler Rodgers, sr. (Ankeny Centennial). Punter—Cael Loecher, jr. (Cedar Falls). KR—Darien Porter, sr. (Bettendorf). AL—Brandan Tillman, sr. (Bettendorf).
SECOND TEAM (area only)
LB—Tate Johnson, sr. (Cedar Falls).
THIRD TEAM (area only)
RB—Sam Gary, sr. (Cedar Falls).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.