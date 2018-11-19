Cedar Falls put together a special 2018 football season in which the Tigers made a perfect run into the school’s first championship game appearance since 2008.
A 22-16 finals loss to West Des Moines Dowling was the lone setback for a Cedar Falls team that secured 15 selections on the annual All-Metro football team selected by the coaches of Cedar Falls, Waterloo Columbus, Waterloo East and Waterloo West.
Seven Cedar Falls players were recognized on the All-Metro defense, including University of Iowa commit Jack Campbell at middle linebacker. The three-star national recruit finished his senior season with 79 solo tackles and 89 assisted tackles.
Tigers outside linebacker Tate Johnson complemented Campbell with 55 solo tackles and 54 assists. The honor squad also included defensive linemen Collin Bohnenkamp, Tyson French and Nate King within a unit that allowed just seven points and 104 rushing yards per game entering the final. Tien Porter was among the leaders within a defensive backfield that recorded 19 interceptions.
The All-Metro offense includes seven more Tigers. Quarterback Cael Loecher passed for 2,008 yards and 29 touchdowns versus three interceptions. His top target, Logan Wolf, set a Class 4A record with 22 touchdown receptions and accumulated a single-season school record 1,221 receiving yards. Tight end Jackson Frericks was also a difference-maker in the passing game, while Jackson Leistikow, Justin Campbell, Caleb Holtzman and Ben Saak earned recognition on the offensive line for a team that averaged 37.5 points and 350 yards per game.
Kicker Matthew Cook rounds out Cedar Falls’ honorees. He led the state with 14 of 16 field goals made, added 54 PATs and had 46 kickoff touchbacks.
Waterloo Columbus, the metro’s most improved team, jumped from 1-8 to 7-2 this season. The Sailors featured a strong defense led by All-Metro linebacker Donald Patnode’s 93.5 tackles with defensive lineman Ben Sinnott recording 12 tackles for loss and defensive back Kaden Ludwig leading Class 2A with seven interceptions. Sailors’ defensive lineman Cannon Butler also secured a place on the honor squad.
Columbus’ Parker Westhoff, a 1,327-yard passer, backfield tandem Ray Seidel and Kobe Nobis, and linemen Ben Leibold, Austin Zaputil and Caleb Vesely made the All-Metro offense.
Noah Susong was a valuable senior leader for Waterloo West’s defense with 88.5 tackles, 13 for loss. He was joined on the All-Metro team by senior defensive back Amel Saric and linebacker Mac Pedro. Seniors Tanner Pollock at wide receiver and Brenden Burton on the offensive line were named to the All-Metro offense alongside running back Isaac Tolbert.
Waterloo East received veteran leadership from senior All-Metro lineman Brody Card and running back Kendall Robinson. Linebacker Jacob Hanley and defensive back Ahkil Muhammad are East’s representatives on the defensive side of the ball.
