All eyes on Mile Wide City Friday night

DENVER – The date was circled on the calendar way back in April when the Iowa High School Athletic Association released the district football schedule.

At that point Friday’s game in the Mile Wide City between Dike-New Hartford and Denver was full of potential and intrigue.

Now a mere 24 hours away from kickoff, the Wolverines and Cyclones have done everything in their power to make Friday’s Top Ten showdown live up to its preseason billing.

To the victor goes the Class 1A, District 3 crown.

“When it (the schedule) came out in April, I knew what we had and I knew what Dike-New Hartford had and in my own vision this was a game that it (the district crown) was going to come down too.

“Everything has worked out in that favor and here we are.”

Dike-New Hartford enters the game 6-0 and ranked fifth in the state with three impressive wins under its belt over Columbus Catholic, Class A state runner-up Grundy Center and Class 2A Clear Lake.

Denver is also 6-0 and ranked seventh. The Cyclones have allowed exactly two touchdowns while staying perfect.

“I look at Denver and I see a lot of us,” Dike-New Hartford coach Don Betts said. “They are big at the line of scrimmage, probably bigger than us. They have a strong running game and all kinds of great athletes out on the edge.

“I think this is going to be a heck of a football game.”

Barrett’s analysis of the Wolverines is almost exactly the same.

“Dike-New Hartford has good coaching and good athletes all the time,” Barrett said. “They always have kids backing up kids who are awesome athletes in themselves. They are a solid team and have been battle tested, too.”

The teams do mirror each other statistically.

Offensively, both teams’ preferred method of moving the ball is on the ground.

Jerek Hall leads the Wolverines with 1,002 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Ethan Schoville leads the Cyclones with 835 and eight scores. Denver backfield mate Caylor Hoffer has 591 yards and 10 rushing scores.

While each team is proficient in the rush game, that doesn’t mean DNH and Denver can’t throw it.

The Wolverines’ Jacob Stockdale has eight passing touchdowns and is four yards shy of 1,000 yards for the season. The Cyclones’ Tye Bradley has connected for eight scoring strikes and passed for 620 yards.

“It’s a big week with a lot of excitement,” Denver offensive and defensive linemen Luke Koepke said. “We know they are a good team, but so are we.”

Hoffer says the Cyclones have to be confident that everything they have done up to this point has prepared them for this test.

“I think we are playing close to the top of our level, but I don’t think we have reached it yet. We have a ways to go, yet,” Hoffer said. “The coaches have put us in a good spot every single week to get us better.”

Defensively, both teams have been stingy.

The Wolverines are led by Will Textor and his 13 ½ tackles for loss. The Cyclones counter with Braden Powers, who has 12 TFLs. Both defenses have averaged nearly two takeaways per game.

“Turnovers and penalties and which team makes the most plays,” Betts said of the keys. “We have to be able to control the line of scrimmage. That doesn’t mean you win every battle, but it means you don’t get pushed around and you do some things at the line of scrimmage.”

No turnovers and eliminating negative plays on first down are priorities for Denver, as well as trying to win the line of scrimmage.

“Their O-Line and D-Line get off the ball,” Barrett said. “We are going to have to play a very good game to stay with them. We have good people that can do that. But we are going to have to also somehow knock them off course here and there, and that is always a challenge.”

