CEDAR FALLS — Occasionally, Cedar Falls High athletic director Troy Becker and head football coach Brad Remmert wake up to the wrath of opposing fans following a particularly hard-fought high school football game in the UNI-Dome.
Saturday morning was something far different.
Just a few hours after the Tigers pulled out a 28-27 victory over Ankeny in a matchup of top 10 teams, Becker received the following email:
Dear Mr. Becker,
Last night I drove 2 hours to support by step son, Quinton, and the Ankeny Hawks. My high school football team won the state championship my senior year and I was so excited to come back to the dome.
My son isn’t a player though, as much as he would love to be, he is a football manager. Quinton is wheelchair bound and struggles to fit in sometimes. This was his first away game that he got to ride with the team and although he was excited, I was nervous for so many reasons.
Last night was an intense game that had my heart racing so many times. To say I was upset we lost would be an understatement, but what I saw your team do after it was over erased that in a second.
You see, Q was struggling getting across the field to shake their hands and tell them they played a great game. Your players went out of their way to shake his hand, some had even turned towards their sideline and catching a glimpse of him, came the rest of the way across the field just to shake his hand or give him a high five.
In a world surrounded by hate, your players showed me that there is still so much good in the world, we just focus too much on the bad. With tears in my eyes and a full heart, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. That meant more to me than you could ever know.
You have free articles remaining.
Although last night I arrived a Hawk fan, I became an even bigger Tiger fan before I left. Tell the coaches and high school staff they’ve done an amazing job on and off the field. Keep it up!
Please feel free to share this with the players as well so they can go home and tell their parents that this momma says thank you for raising some amazing young men.
Last night wasn’t just about the W, they made a difference in our little world that we will never forget. Good luck to you all this year and I look forward to another meeting.
Sincerely,
One Grateful Momma
“It’s always nice to see something positive about kids,” said Remmert. “A lot of times if we get letters following games it’s usually something more on the negative side.
“To see that, it made me proud of what the kids did. They were not asked to make a special trip over to make sure they shook hands and high-fived that young man who was the manager for Ankeny. They did that on their own.
“There are some things you need to be proud of because you don’t always hear about the positive end of these young kids and what they’re doing, especially athletes. They’re under the microscope on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
“They do a lot of good things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.