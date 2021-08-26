A three-headed monster to quarterback Don Bosco

“Cade (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) and Carson (6-foot-1, 190 pounds)…both those guys are going to carry some punch when they carry the football,” Yoder said. “Myles…he might be our third-quarter quarterback. We might wear teams down with Cade and Carson and then take advantage of Myles’ speed as a change of pace.

“Cade and Carson have both started for us since they were freshmen. This year we are really going to showcase their skills. They are going to get a lot more touches than they have the last two years.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Westhoff focused on leading Sailors to Dome Westhoff is one of the leaders on a loaded Columbus squad that is focused on earning a trip to the UNI-Dome.

Last season, Carson Tenold rushed the ball 40 times for 462 yards and 11 scores. Cade Tenold had 23 carries for 324 yards and six scores, and McMahon averaged 15.2 yards per carry on his 21 touches.

And when one of the Tenold’s isn’t taking a snap, they will play a primary role in lead blocking in Don Bosco’s power-run game.

Another strength for the Dons will be on defense where Nick Weber, both Tenolds, Jacob and Jared Thiry as well as Foxe Youngblut were starters last fall.

“We’ve looked real good on defense in practice,” Yoder said. “The one thing I really like about this team is we are going to fight for 48 minutes. And the longer the game goes on the better we are going to get.