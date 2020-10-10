 Skip to main content
2020 Iowa Prep Football Playoff Pairings
2020 Iowa Prep Football Playoff Pairings

Iowa High School Playoff Pairings

Download PDF Class 4A playoff pairings
Download PDF Class 3A playoff pods and pairings

Download PDF Class 2A playoff pods and pairings
Download PDF Class 1A playoff pods and pairings
Download PDF Class A playoff pods and pairings
Download PDF 8-player playoff pods and pairings
