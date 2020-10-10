2020 Iowa Prep Football Playoff Pairings

Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
A district championship is up for grabs Friday at Spartan Stadium in a rematch of a closely-contest playoff battle from a year ago.
GILBERTVILLE -- Top-ranked Don Bosco saw Cael Frost rushed for 242 yards and five scores while also throwing touchdown passes to Cade Tenold a…
Results from Week 6 of the high school football season.
Grundy Center's Zach Opheim rushed for 378 yards and four touchdowns during a victory against North Tama.
PRESTON — Trailing by 12 points in the second half, Easton Valley’s football team had three chances to whittle its deficit down to a single po…
Go-Hawks score pair of unanswered touchdowns to rally from 17-7 halftime deficit.
Cedar Falls’ determined football team showcased its talent and feasted on an injury-depleted Cedar Rapids Washington squad.
