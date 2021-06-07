West rallies past East in metro baseball tilt

“I was just looking to put the ball in play and fortunately I was able to drive those runs in,” Harn said. “It’s been a good experience playing on this team. We feel like we have a bright future. We just have to keep working and keep playing our game.”

East maintained its 3-0 edge until errors proved costly. The Trojans combined to commit four errors in the third and fourth innings.

West took full advantage, scoring three times in each inning to take a 6-3 lead. All six Wahawk runs were unearned.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

West’s Clayton Rottinghaus capped the third inning with a two-run single to right. Teammate Sam Moore connected on a two-run single in the fourth.

“I got in some good counts, and tried to barrel the baseball and that’s what I did,” Moore said. “We’ve been swinging the bats really well as a team. We had a lot of different guys contribute.”

Wahawk starter Ben Melcher overcame a slow start, following the rocky first inning by not allowing a run over the next five innings.

Teammate Nolan McCann pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save for West.

East still had its chances after trailing 6-3. The Trojans had two runners on base in each of the last two innings, but failed to score.