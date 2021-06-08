West completes sweep of East

WATERLOO – Waterloo West slammed six extra base hits as the Wahawks earned a series-sweep of Waterloo East Tuesday at Danny Van Syoc Field, 9-5, in Mississippi Valley Conference baseball action.

West (6-2) hit four doubles, a triple and a home run in the victory and needed every bit of that power to beat a Trojan team that battled to the final out.

“We did what we had to do,” West coach Nate Lamphier said. “We challenged our guys to throw strikes and that is what they did and our defense was locked in for six plus innings.”

Sam Moore had a two-run double in the first and a two-run home run in the third as the Wahawks built a 5-1 lead.

West took advantage of a pair of East errors in the fourth to extend its lead to 7-1, and the Wahawks made it 9-2 in the sixth when they scored on a pair of wild pitches.

“We are confident with our offensive phase of the game and we just did what we had to do,” Lamphier said. “We got guys who are seeing the ball pretty well right now and a lot of them our seniors. They know this is their last hoorah, and they are doing what seniors got to do for any successful team and that is good to see.”