Waterloo East's Ian Lucas signs to run for Loras College

Ian Lucas has been running his whole life. Now, he’s running down to Dubuque to compete at the collegiate level.

Lucas, a senior at Waterloo East, signed his national letter of intent to join the track and field team at Loras College on Tuesday. He will compete in running events for the Duhawks.

The scholarship is well deserved. Lucas holds a 400 meter hurdle time of 57.29 seconds with an open 400 meter time of 53.7 seconds. His open 800 time is 2:06.

It’s not just his outstanding performance on the track that earned Lucas this opportunity, though. He’s also been a standout performer in the class room. He currently holds a GPA of 3.93.

“Ian is the hardest working athlete I’ve gotten to work with,” said Waterloo East track and field head coach Aaron Taylor. “He made it easy to be a coach. All the coaches here at East High are proud of him and we can’t wait to see what he does for the next four years.”

Loras College competes at the Division III level of the NCAA. Some of their more famous alumni include Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans and longtime CBS Sports anchor Greg Gumble. Only time will tell if Lucas ends up being remembered alongside such renowned figures.

If he works half as hard as the coaches at East say he does, he may just pull it off.

