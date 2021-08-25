Waterloo East wants more resolve, more unity

WATERLOO — Size, speed and athletic ability has never been in short abundance with the Waterloo East football team.
That should be no different in 2021 according to the Trojans. The goal is to have more resolve, more unity and that starts with good senior leadership.
East believes if it can combine the talent with unity, the sky will be the limit for the Trojans in their second season under head coach Regis Baskerville.
“The one thing we have struggled with in the past is we haven’t had great senior leadership,” Baskerville said.
Baskerville said through the first two weeks of preseason camp senior leaders have emerged for the Trojans in the form of Asheem Muhammad, Emmanuel Alexander, Kjuan Owens and Billy Clark.
“Those guys have rose to the occasion so it is nice to see these guys buying into what we are saying and believing. They’re leading by example.
“We got a lot of freshman out here and that is how you build a program.”
Coming off a 1-7 mark, East has key pieces at several positions.
Owens has rushed for nearly 700 yards last year and was the team’s leading receiver. Junior quarterback Justin Thomas is back.
Muhammad and Billy Clark will be leaders on the defense, and Alexander is a steadying presence on the offensive line.
“We are working hard and staying focused,” Muhammad said. “We are working hard. We come to practice for three hours and we are making sure everybody is on the same page.”
Wide receiver/defensive end Martez Wiggley says the difference between what happen this year and what East is hopeful for in 2021 with be how unified the team can stay.
“We have to stay disciplined and stay determined during games,” Wiggley said. “(Us leaders) are pushing (teammates) to be their best and let them know they have their brothers with them.”
Since taking over last season that has been the number one goal for Baskerville.
“The keys are playing together as a team,” Baskerville said. “It’s having the right attitude and giving effort in everything we do. That has been the message so far this camp and right now I could not be more happier than with where we are at.”
Another key for East will be to get consistent quarterback play.
Junior Justin Thomas returns after passing for 748 yards and eight scores. He is being pushed by Landen Swell.
“He just need to keep managing the game the way he is doing and don’t turn the ball over,” Baskerville said of Thomas. “Our defense knows our offense pretty well and he has done a good job against them.
“Landen Sewell reminds me a lot of Dylan Reyes.”
At running back Shakur Wright rushed for 237 yards and four scores as a sophomore in a back-role to Owens, and Clark is expected to get some carries to help lighten Owens’ load.
Defensively, the Trojans lost their top three tacklers from 2020 but Baskerville says guys like Alexander, Clark, Muhammad and Wiggley have made strides forward and will be anchors on defense.
Muhammad says consistent play by the offense and defensive in tandem will determined how much success East has on a nightly basis.
“We got to get stops,” Muhammad said. “We got to move the ball on offense to make sure our defense isn’t out there all four quarters.”