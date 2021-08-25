Waterloo East wants more resolve, more unity

“We are working hard and staying focused,” Muhammad said. “We are working hard. We come to practice for three hours and we are making sure everybody is on the same page.”

Wide receiver/defensive end Martez Wiggley says the difference between what happen this year and what East is hopeful for in 2021 with be how unified the team can stay.

“We have to stay disciplined and stay determined during games,” Wiggley said. “(Us leaders) are pushing (teammates) to be their best and let them know they have their brothers with them.”

Since taking over last season that has been the number one goal for Baskerville.

“The keys are playing together as a team,” Baskerville said. “It’s having the right attitude and giving effort in everything we do. That has been the message so far this camp and right now I could not be more happier than with where we are at.”

Another key for East will be to get consistent quarterback play.

Junior Justin Thomas returns after passing for 748 yards and eight scores. He is being pushed by Landen Swell.