WATERLOO — Robin and Brent could tell something was wrong.

As Justin Thomas gestured to the dugout in Waverly last June, indicating that his night on the mound needed to end, his parents knew something serious was wrong.

Justin Thomas, a junior on the Waterloo East baseball team at the time, did not ask to leave games.

The kid who refused to wear shorts in the summer because “ball players wear pants” did not leave games.

The four-year-old boy who slept with his mitt and wore the catching gear, gifted to him by his grandma, to church, the grocery store, daycare—everywhere—did not leave games.

“He is a bulldog,” Brent said. “He wants in every fight. He wants the ball. If he could pitch seven days a week, he would…He is a complete gamer. He wants the ball when the game is on the line. As soon as he let go, he looked and walked right off the mound, making an ‘I am done, I am done, I am done’ (gesture).”

“He was 17 years old. That is the first time in his life he has ever not wanted to play.”

Robin recalled the moment, noting nothing seemed out of the ordinary prior to the moment Justin asked to exit the game.

“It did not look like a weird pitch,” Robin said. “I thought ‘That is weird’ because, he just does not do that.”

“His passion and desire to play is so strong...since tee ball. He is a competitor. He wants to win. He wants to be on the mound. He wants to be in the game.”

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth—82 pitches into the game—Thomas’s night was over.

Waterloo East head coach Eric Jesse, who coached Thomas since his freshman season, knew Thomas’s tenacity which made the moments that followed unforgettable.

“When we got him over to the dugout, his arm—veins and tendons—were not looking like how it was supposed to,” Jesse said. “That instantly was a damper. That was a tough moment. I will never forget that moment.

“That was his lowest moment of his baseball career and my lowest moment of my coaching career…That was an extremely low moment.”

According to Thomas, his arm felt tight throughout the game, but he had shrugged it off as nothing serious until the late stages of the sixth inning.

“I had pitched for years, and I had had some tightness every once and a while,” Justin said. “It got to point where I got the ball back and I try squeezing it and I just could not squeeze it to where I needed to be. I looked at coach and was like, ‘I am done. I cannot throw anymore.’”

Robin and Brent found out just how serious the injury was when the East coaching staff called for Brent to come to the dugout where he found his son in tears—a moment that Brent said still rips his heart out as he recalled it.

Leaving Harms Stadium in Waverly that night—June 11—Justin looked at his parents and made a statement which stuck with Robin.

“He was like, ‘This cannot be my last game,’” Robin said. “I am like, ‘This is not it. This is not going to be your last game. We have to be positive.’ At that point, we did not really know what was happening.”

Although they did not know for sure what the issue was, the family, understanding the context of the injury, suspected the worst.

Justin likely sustained damage or tore his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), an injury which was once considered a death sentence, referred to as ‘dead arm,’ to the careers of pitchers—amateur and professional—less than 50 years ago.

Confirmation came 18 days after the game in Waverly. During an appointment in Iowa City at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (UIHC), the Thomases learned Justin suffered a complete tear of his UCL. The diagnosis meant he needed Tommy John Surgery, an operation which carries a 9-12 month recovery time.

With the long recovery time of the operation, the family knew any delay in getting the surgery put Justin’s senior season in jeopardy.

But, before the end of that June 29 appointment, Brent said Dr. Brian Wolf, an orthopedic surgeon at UIHC with a specialty in sports medicine, asked the family a question which offered a glimmer of hope.

“What are you doing tomorrow?”

According to Brent, Wolf offered the family the chance to return to Iowa City the next day for the surgery.

With the only other option to be to wait a month, Justin said the Thomases agreed unanimously on what to do.

“My parents and I looked at each other and it just clicked,” Justin said. “We just said, ‘Tomorrow works best for everybody.’”

On June 30, Thomas underwent a successful Tommy John Surgery in Iowa City and managed to return to Waterloo in time to watch the Trojans practice that evening.

Over the next 11 months, Thomas worked his way back from the operation, describing the process of rehab and recovery as “long.”

“The recovery was slow at some points,” Justin said. “It took several months. [I] pushed through it, got back. Worked with my coaches, worked with trainers, physical therapists.”

“I was worried about rushing back too much at first, trying to go full swing before I was ready. Those thoughts definitely in my head…We talked about it before I even had the surgery.”

Recruiting provided another complicating factor during his rehab as he spent the height of recruitment unable to compete. Nonetheless, Thomas earned an opportunity to play for Grand View University, where he committed to on December 13, 2022.

“I was not sure what the plan was going to be,” Justin said. “Normally, the fall season is when recruitment is in full swing after the high school season is over. So, I was worried at first, but I took a couple visits and found the school that I love. I cannot wait to get down there this fall.”

Five months later—11 months since leaving the field in Waverly—Thomas returned to the mound for the Trojans, throwing three shutout innings and striking out four batters while surrendering no hits against Wapsie Valley.

A gleam in his eye and a smile on his face, Thomas recalled the moment.

“Baseball is my life,” Justin said. “Baseball has been my life for the last 18 and a half years. Coming back that first game against Wapsie Valley…seeing the guys around me just meant the world.”

Robin remembered the moment a little differently.

“I keep reliving that moment where he wanted to come off the mound because he was hurt,” Robin said. “So, I look for that. Now, it is a constant ‘Did you ice? How is your feeling?’…It is that constant nagging feeling a little bit. But, I know he is back doing what he wants to do…so that is comforting.”

Since returning to the bump, Thomas leads the Trojans with 48 strikeouts in 32.1 innings and a 6-2 record. And, according to his head coach, Thomas’s return to dominance comes as a product of the competitor and the family behind him.

“He has battled back,” Jesse said. “He has worked extremely hard. He has done everything he is supposed to. We have faced some guys earlier this year and they have said, ‘Wow, he had Tommy John last year?’ That is a credit to him and his awesome parents.”

“Hopefully, it continues to drive him for the rest of his baseball career.”