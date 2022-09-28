Waterloo East girls win Iowa Alliance North championship

OTTUMWA – Year one. Title No. 1

The Waterloo East girls’ volleyball team clinched the Iowa Alliance North Division title Tuesday night with a thrilling five-set win over Ottumwa.

The Trojans prevailed 26-28, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 15-11, to improve to 13-10 overall and 4-0 in the North Division in the first year of the conference’s competition.

East did it in dramatic fashion winning the last two games, and scoring the final four points of the decisive fifth game.

“We just had to keep working for each point,” East senior Tionn Wise told the Ottumwa Courier. “In that last set, we just had to find a way to come out on top. We just had to get the point to get the serve and continue working from there.”

Our different Trojans finished with double-figure kills led by Natalie See’s 15. She hit at an .483 attack rate, while Wise hammered home 12 hitting at .632. Faith Benhoff also had 12 kills and Nyla Norman 11.

Addyson Haase (26) and Norman (23) combined for 49 assists. Norman and Wise each had seven blocks, while Norman (30) and Karsyn Miller (23) led the squad in digs.

Hayden Bruess and Miller each had three ace serves.

Girls’ swimming

Cedar Falls wins big: Sutton Paulsen won two individual events and swam a leg on two winning relays as the Tigers beat Dubuque Senior at the Holmes Middle School pool Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

Paulsen won the 200 individual medley in 2:20.74, and followed that up by winning the 100 fly in 1:05.80.

The Tigers also got wins from Emma Mason (200 free), Viviane Nunez (diving), Taytem Lehmann (100 free), Molly Mason (500 free) and Ella Bobeldyk (100 breaststroke). Cedar Falls also won all three relay races.