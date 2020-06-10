Waterloo East football, basketball coaching search nears conclusion amid alumni concern

Rafael Parker, a 2000 East graduate, credits having a father as a role-model in his household as a factor that helped him stay on course in the classroom, on the football field and basketball court. He points out not many of his friends had that same experience.

“Those that are without fathers need someone that they can turn to and are going to be dedicated towards hearing their side of the story and also keeping them on the right path — not necessarily for the football program, but also the educational standpoint,” Rafael Parker said.

“Football was just a steppingstone for us to survive in life,” added Rafael’s brother, 1996 graduate Johnny Parker. “We all care about this community. … I think East made a great step by hiring Tim Moses as (athletics) director because you bring home somebody that does know what it takes to be a Trojan. At the end of the day, if he doesn’t have the final say as an AD and you have somebody that does not know the climate of how to be what we consist of, they’re going to make the wrong decisions.”

Marcus Sallis, a 1994 graduate who has worked as a professional sports agent in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, gravitated towards a larger city to find success and raise a family. He conveyed respect for those that have returned to their hometown and set out to make a difference.