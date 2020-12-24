Waterloo East esports team wins state championship

WATERLOO – Rayvon Gary sits off to one side of his teammates facing a screen.
His breathing quickens.
Gary exhales deeply and then he’s ready to go.
A group of Waterloo East athletes don’t jump high, throw a ball far or shoot one through a hoop, but still psych themselves up for competition.
Last month a group of seven Trojans – Gary, Isaiah Thompson, Collin Yu, Davin Herrmann, Seth Kimball, Angel Vasquez-Galvez and Alejandro Sanguino – topped a field of 13 other teams to win the Iowa High School Esports Association fall state championship in Smash Brothers – Ultimate.
The group is not made up of just gamers, but includes football players, wrestlers, band and choir members.
“It is as much mental as physical,” Gary said. “What most people don’t think esports is physical. That is not exactly true. There are a lot of actual esports teams that do fitness routines.
“Almost every team does some kind of carpal tunnel training so their hands don’t cramp. That is just one thing. There are teams that train like normal sports teams would train. It’s much more than just grabbing a controller and playing.”
There is strategy, too.
The East team meets twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday for a roughly 90 minute practice at school. When they aren’t practicing at school, they get on their games at home and open up their discord accounts (an instant messaging app) and compare notes.
“We try to figure out our flaws, strengths and try to help each other become better players,” Yu said.
The Trojans enjoy the opportunity to compete.
“The first time I played this I said this would be a great competition game,” said Thompson, one of three seniors on the team.
“I’m a pretty competitive person,” added Gary. “You probably saw me before my match psyching myself up and trying to get focused.
“Esports is kind of breeding ground for competition. It’s fun to test myself and see how far I can go. And it was fun to see us come together last month and win the championship.”
Coached by Corey Kennis and Kyle Geesey, the East’s esports team is in its third year after starting as a game club. This is its first season as a member of the IAHSEA, an association that has grown to 22 members and counting.
“It’s amazing and fun to see what these guys can do,” Kennis said. “They are coaching me as much as anything. I consider myself a gamer, but these guys are beyond my abilities.”
The fall schedule began back in October as part of a seven-week regular season where the Trojans earned the No. 1 seed in the Corn Division, opposite the Soybean Division champion from Mount Vernon.
In the state championships on Nov. 19, East opened with a win over Williamsburg and then downed Fairfield in the semifinals before taking care of Mount Vernon in the finals.
Other schools with teams competing in the state finals were Nevada, Mason City Newman, Davenport Central and New London.
“It felt great,” said Yu, another senior. “At first we thought maybe we could win it, but we had a lot of confidence and there was a certain point we knew we had it in the bag.”
Smash Bros – Ultimate tournament rules see teams go head-to-head in a best of three competition. Each match includes five team members with each member’s Smash Bros’ character given three lives. One member from each team is matched up to begin the matches and once a player loses three lives, he or she is eliminated. Action continues until one team loses all 15 of its lives.
The IAHSEA has three seasons with different games contested during each season. In the fall (Smash Bros), winter (Overwatch) and in the spring teams can pick from three (League of Legends, Rainbow 6 Siege and Rocket League).
And like football or basketball players, each member of the East esports team has aspirations of joining an esports team in college.
“That is absolutely a goal of mine,” Gary said. “It is definitely what I hope to do in the future.”
Esports teams are being sponsored across the United States by colleges at all levels.
Earlier this month, Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo saw its Rainbow Six Siege team, which included three players from Waterloo – Nick Beier, Trey Berger and Amir Brakic – win NJCAA national title with a 3-0 victory over Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Michigan.