Waterloo East esports team wins state championship

“We try to figure out our flaws, strengths and try to help each other become better players,” Yu said.

The Trojans enjoy the opportunity to compete.

“The first time I played this I said this would be a great competition game,” said Thompson, one of three seniors on the team.

“I’m a pretty competitive person,” added Gary. “You probably saw me before my match psyching myself up and trying to get focused.

“Esports is kind of breeding ground for competition. It’s fun to test myself and see how far I can go. And it was fun to see us come together last month and win the championship.”

Coached by Corey Kennis and Kyle Geesey, the East’s esports team is in its third year after starting as a game club. This is its first season as a member of the IAHSEA, an association that has grown to 22 members and counting.

“It’s amazing and fun to see what these guys can do,” Kennis said. “They are coaching me as much as anything. I consider myself a gamer, but these guys are beyond my abilities.”