Waterloo East considering a move away from Mississippi Valley Conference

“A lot of those individuals saw it as a great opportunity,” Moses said. “We want to make sure we are doing what is best for our kids. We want to create something here at East where our kids feel like they have an opportunity to go out and compete and be successful.

“To have a chance…I don’t want to say win, just compete and the score is not lopsided and the game is not lopsided. That is not saying this new conference is going to be an easy conference, but the new conference looks a lot like us here at East High School.

“In regard to the former Big 8 schools, it will be cool to compete against those teams again.”

As far as travel concerns, preliminary plans would have two divisions of the new league with the North consisting of Ames, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Marshalltown and East. The South would be made up of Ottumwa and the five Des Moines metro schools.

And Moses said the travel wouldn’t be much different for the Trojans.

“We are already playing Fort Dodge, Mason City and Marshalltown in football this year,” Moses said. “We got to the Fort Dodge Relays for track. The wrestling team has competed at Ottumwa. We are already making those trips. So, it wouldn’t be anything new in that regard.”