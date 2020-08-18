You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Baskerville leads East's improving team looking to take the next step
0 comments
top story
Waterloo East football

Watch now: Baskerville leads East's improving team looking to take the next step

{{featured_button_text}}
East 5

Waterloo East players run special teams drills during practice on Monday.

 Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette

WATERLOO -- Regis Baskerville makes the move from defensive coordinator to first-year head coach for a Waterloo East team that finished last season with a 3-6 record.

Three losses by a touchdown or less were all the prevented the Trojans from a winning record during a 2019 slate in which they were consistently competitive. Baskerville is confident this year’s group can continue to turn the corner, while he hopes his program can make difference within youth in the community.

Junior running back Kjuan Owens will attempt to build on a sophomore season in which he rushed for 915 yards on 127 carries with eight touchdowns.

Senior defensive back Chase Niles was active last season with 48.5 tackles and an interception returned for touchdown.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News