Watch now: Baskerville leads East's improving team looking to take the next step

WATERLOO -- Regis Baskerville makes the move from defensive coordinator to first-year head coach for a Waterloo East team that finished last season with a 3-6 record.
Three losses by a touchdown or less were all the prevented the Trojans from a winning record during a 2019 slate in which they were consistently competitive. Baskerville is confident this year’s group can continue to turn the corner, while he hopes his program can make difference within youth in the community.
Junior running back Kjuan Owens will attempt to build on a sophomore season in which he rushed for 915 yards on 127 carries with eight touchdowns.
Senior defensive back Chase Niles was active last season with 48.5 tackles and an interception returned for touchdown.
