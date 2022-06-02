Wahawks sweep Trojans 8-2, 10-2 in doubleheader

WATERLOO – Waterloo West swept its cross-town rivals East in a Wednesday Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader, 8-2, 10-2.

In both games, a dominant display of pitching would help determine the outcome, while the Wahawks’ offense would supply more than enough runs to seal the deal.

“Just really proud of the way the kids played tonight, proud of the way we pitched – I thought we were executing, we were hitting our spots,” West High coach Adam Dehl said after. “There were a few times there where it got a little bit dicey, but we hung in there and got out of the inning with limited damage. And I think that was the real difference and it gave us a little bit of confidence on offense.”

The first game would see the Wahawks take an early lead with a run in the first, before getting their big inning in the second. West crushed three straight doubles, and would score six runs. East would score two runs in the bottom of the third, but would go scoreless the remaining four innings. One last run by the Wahawks in the fourth made it 8-2.

Junior Nia Christoffer would keep the Trojans scoreless through six of the seven innings she pitched, allowing no one on base for half of them to earn the win.

“You obviously really want to strike them out, but my defense really helped tonight,” she said. “And whenever the ball gets put in play, I know I can always trust them to back me up.”

The second game would put sophomore Bailey Schoepske’s arm to the test. She would shut down the Trojans completely until eight grader Graysyn Downing got an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. She wouldn’t give up a hit until the third inning and wouldn’t allow anyone on base for three. Like Christoffer, Schoepske relied less on strikeouts and more on control, trusting her teammates to catch fly balls and throw out grounders.

“The coaches always tell us to let them hit it, and then the outfielders and the infielders have our backs,” Schoepske said.

Their faith would pay off. The Wahawks would give up only one error in the doubleheader, which was in the final inning of the second game. Meanwhile, though there were no big innings for Westin their second game, but they would score in all seven, trickling in enough runs to finish the game 10-2.

East coach Chad Adams said they are working with a team with less experience. He does, however, hope to reward Trojan fans for their patience.

‘It’s no secret that we’re in a rebuilding process. The kids I’ve had to put out onto the field this year weren’t even playing softball this year,” East High Coach Chad Adams. “So you take the good with the bad – they’re working on it – it’s just kind of a work in progress.”

Columbus rolls: The Sailors improved to 5-2 with a 13-2 win over AGWSR Wednesday.

Ella Smith drove in four, and Nyasija Simmons three to lead Columbus.

Kamryn Regenold, Katie Ruden, Smith, Myka Bromley and Abbi Weber all had multiple hits in the game.

Baseball

Sailors win big: Connor Knudtson and Caden Hartz each scored three times, while Blake Etringer and Nick Merrifield each scored twice in a 14-2 win over AGWSR.

Merrifield ripped three doubles and drove in four runs.

West 8-10, East 2-2

FIRST GAME

Waterloo West 160 100 0 – 8 12 0

Waterloo East 002 000 0 – 2 5 1

Christoffer and Wass. Foss and Harn. 2B – WW: B. Schoepske, Wilson, A. Schoepske, Ringheden, F. Dehl. WE: M. Bruess.

SECOND GAME

Waterloo West 112 131 1 – 10 10 1

Waterloo East 000 010 1 – 2 3 6

B. Schoepske and Wass. Nichols and Harn. 2B—WW: Wells, Stefancik, Wilson.

