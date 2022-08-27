Wahawks roll past Trojans 21-14 in opening game

WATERLOO – Alex Willis hit Cavelle Fay for an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to lift Waterloo West to a 21-14 victory over Waterloo East Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The win was the 10th straight in the 110-game series between the Wahawks and Trojans.

West broke out to a 13-0 first-half lead before East mounted a 14-point comeback against their crosstown rivals, taking the lead in the third quarter, but West's relentless ground game proved too much for the Trojans.

Fay led the rushing game for the Wahawks, running 128 yards in 18 carries.

“After we figured out what they were doing, that was our game plan – we can rush the ball,” said West coach Lonnie Moore. “We thought that was something we could do. We didn’t want to just throw the ball in the air when we knew we could rush it up and down the field.”

West quarterback Alex Willis also put up a running game, carrying the ball seven times for 101 yards, with an 11-yard run run putting the first points on the board with four minutes and 47 seconds left in the first quarter. This was followed by an 18-yard pass to senior Kyle Elliott.

“With our run game, every run is a reach for me, so when they crash, it pretty much left the field wide open, gave me plenty of space,” Willis said. “Honestly, they weren’t doing anything crazy, they weren’t crazy fast, so I found ways to cut up and get where I can go.”

But East refused to roll over. Led by junior quarterback Landen Sewell, the Trojans drove late in the first half to within nine yards and Sewell ran it in the rest of the way with 27 seconds left.

Getting possession back at kickoff, East didn't waste its time, with Landen and senior William Clark III completing a 65-yard touchdown pass to take the 14-13 lead.

Down by a point, the Wahawks got to work.

“We talked about that at the beginning of the game, that they’re going to make some good, big plays, we’re going to make some big plays,” Moore said. “We always tell them the next play is the most important play.”

West started grinding down the defense with their running game to the end of the third quarter when Willis found Fay for the go-ahead score and then tacked on the two-point conversion with a run to make it 21-14.

Wahawk defense held the Trojans down the remainder of the game, with rushing pushing them further down the field and eating the clock. Getting the first downs they needed to continue their last possession and with no timeouts left for East, they kneeled to end the game.

“I think in the game there’s going to be things that we do,” said East coach DeCarlos Anderson. “But at the end of the day, we just didn’t make enough plays when it counted.”

Anderson said he wouldn't change a thing about how they played, and will take the same approach against Marshalltown next week that they took against West. Meanwhile, Moore says he's glad their season started off with a win, seeing it as their hard work paying off.

"All the conditioning, all the work all summer came true at the fourth quarter,” Moore said. West's next game will be against Cedar Falls on Sep. 2.

West; 7;6;0;8 – 21

East; 0;7;7;0 – 14

First quarter

WW – Alex Willis 11 run (Alen Dedic kick), 4:47.

Second quarter

WW – Willis 18 pass to Kyle Elliott, 4:12.

WE – Landen Sewell 9 run (Adrian Alejo-Rubio kick), 0:27.

Third quarter

WE – Sewell 65 pass to William Clark III (Alejo-Rubio kick), 10:11.

Fourth quarter

WW – Willis 18 pass to Cavelle Fay (Willis run), 11:53.