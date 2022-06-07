Trojans ride big third inning to 7-0 win over West

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo East baseball team improved to 6-11 on the season and 2-0 over the cross-town rival Waterloo West, Monday.

Following the win, Waterloo East head coach Eric Jesse said he was happy the teams managed to fit the game in as inclement weather threatened the status of the game throughout the day. He also added that the rivalry makes the win feel a little bit sweeter.

“It is always good to get the win,” Jesse said. “Coming across town, it is always a rivalry. A lot of these kids know each other…It is a fun night. So, it was just fun to be a part of it. We will enjoy the win.”

The Trojans started the game strong in the first inning. A leadoff double from freshman first baseman Maddox Harn allowed the Trojans to go up 1-0 on a DeMaris Henderson RBI.

The Trojans added five more runs in a massive third inning which started with four consecutive singles. Senior Caleb Spooner drove in the first run while junior pitcher Justin Thomas added two more off a fielding error from the Wahawks third baseman junior Dylan Minikus.

While the Trojans bats got hot, Thomas insured the Wahawks did not match East’s production.

Thomas pitched four perfect innings before the Wahawks managed their first two base runners of the evening in the bottom of the fifth.

However, Thomas responded to losing his perfect game and no-hit bids with three strikeouts to retire the side.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Wahawks saw a brief glimmer of hope as senior Nolan McCann got aboard with a leadoff single. Senior Jaxson Hoppes followed up McCann’s single with a double to put two runners in scoring position for the Wahawks.

Following a Parker Engstrom strikeout, West intentionally walked Tayvon Homolar, loading the bases with one out.

However, an infield grounder allowed the Trojans to make the play at the plate to pick up the second out of the inning. At the next at-bat, Thomas managed to escape the jam by forcing a deep fly out from West junior Jesse Alcorn.

The Trojans added one run in the top of the seventh before Thomas completed the complete game by retiring the side in order.

Thomas said the Trojans knew what they had to do to earn the victory heading into the game.

“It feels great beating a team like that,” Thomas said. “Coming into the game, we knew we had a good chance, just had to play some good ball. The team came together and got the dub.”

Thomas finished the game with 11 strikeouts, allowed three hits and recorded a shutout. According to Jesse, Thomas has pitched 19 straight scoreless innings for the Trojans.

Favoring his fastball and slider, Thomas credited his teammates with playing a major role in his string of success.

“I just have to let the defense eat,” Thomas said. “Fill up the zone, limit the walks. I have to let those things happen and then good things happen after that.

Jesse said that his ace did not simply have a particular strong performance on Monday, but that he is capable of dealing ever night he is on the mound.

“It is fun to watch,” Jesse said. “Most games, when he is on the mound, I do not even ever talk to him…We just stay out of each other’s way and he goes out a performs what he is capable of.”

With a rematch between the Wahawks and Trojans scheduled for Tuesday, Jesse said his team has their sights set on season sweep of West.

“We are 2-0 against them right now,” Jesse said. “But, 3-0 sounds always sounds a little bit better than 2-0…We will need to play a great game tomorrow to hopefully get the third one.”

