Trojans earn season sweep over Wahawks with 2-1 walk-off win

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo East baseball team earned its seventh win of the season with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over metro rival Waterloo West, Tuesday.

Waterloo East head coach Eric Jesse said the win came as the result of work put in by the Trojans beginning at the beginning of the school year.

“I could not be more excited for our guys,” Jesse said. “We have worked since last August…We preach ‘Do things the right way’ and the baseball gods will smile upon you eventually.”

The Trojans entered with a chance to earn a season sweep of the Wahawks after defeating West in the previous two matchups. In those two matchups, the Trojans outscored the Wahawks 25-10.

West looked determined to prevent the sweep as Wahawks sophomore Tayvon Homolar drilled a solo home run in the top of the first. The sophomore’s home run held up as the only run scored by either team for the next six innings.

In the bottom of the third, the Trojans threatened to pull ahead with the bases loaded and only one out. However, Wahawks pitcher Josh Willis managed to force an infield fly followed by a strike out to escape the jam.

In the top of the seventh inning, a leadoff single and sacrifice bunt allowed Jesse Alcorn to advance to third. But, the Wahawks did not manage to advance Alcorn to grow their lead.

Following a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh, East eighth grader Gavin Peters advance into scoring position by stealing second.

Trojans senior Caleb Spooner drove in the tying run with an outfield single. Spooner then advanced into scoring position with after DeMaris Henderson was hit by a pitch.

In the ensuing at bat, the Trojans loaded the bases as Justin Thomas got aboard on a walk.

Reaching his pitch limit, West junior Brenner Ortman relieved Willis with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

Sophomore Samuel Mills managed to force Ortman into a full count in the next at-bat and hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Spooner from third to secure the walk-off win.

Mills said it felt great to get the win over the Trojans’ metro rival.

“I just took deep breaths to calm me down,” Mills said. “I just went up there and did my job…it feels good to be the person that wins it for my team and sends the Wahawks home with an L.”

With the win, the Trojans improve to 7-11 on the season while West falls to 3-13.

Jesse said he believes the already confident Trojans will gain a new level of confidence by completing the season sweep over West.

“It gives us a ton of confidence going forward,” Jesse said. “Every team that I see on our schedule, I think we can go and compete with…If we continue to hit the ball like we have and we played awesome defense tonight, if we keep doing those two things, I like our chances in a lot of ball games. There is a lot of season left. Our goal…is to continue to get better.”

He also added that the Trojans have shown their true potential yet this season.

“I do not know if we have a ceiling,” Jesse said. “We have the best pitcher in the area, we have great outfield play…it just comes down to if we can continue to develop those young pitchers and it comes down to if we can continue to play the right way.

East will be back in action on Friday as the Trojans travel down Interstate 380 to take on Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a doubleheader. The first game will begin at 5 p.m.

Up next for West, the 8-6 Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs come to town for a Wednesday doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.

Monday, behind a stellar pitching performance from Thomas, East beat West, 7-0, at West. The Waterloo East baseball team improved to 6-11 on the season and 2-0 over the cross-town rival Waterloo West, Monday.

“It is always good to get the win,” Jesse said. “Coming across town, it is always a rivalry. A lot of these kids know each other…It is a fun night. So, it was just fun to be a part of it. We will enjoy the win.”

The Trojans started the game strong in the first inning. A leadoff double from freshman first baseman Maddox Harn allowed the Trojans to go up 1-0 on a Henderson RBI.

The Trojans added five more runs in a massive third inning which started with four consecutive singles. Spooner drove in the first run while Thomas added two more off a fielding error.

Thomas pitched four perfect innings before the Wahawks managed their first two base runners of the evening in the bottom of the fifth. However, Thomas responded to losing his perfect game and no-hit bids with three strikeouts to retire the side.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Wahawks saw a brief glimmer of hope as senior Nolan McCann got aboard with a leadoff single. Senior Jaxson Hoppes followed up McCann’s single with a double to put two runners in scoring position for the Wahawks.

Following a Parker Engstrom strikeout, West intentionally walked Homolar, loading the bases with one out.

However, an infield grounder allowed the Trojans to make the play at the plate to pick up the second out of the inning. At the next at-bat, Thomas managed to escape the jam by forcing a deep fly out from Alcorn.

“It feels great beating a team like that,” Thomas said. “Coming into the game, we knew we had a good chance, just had to play some good ball. The team came together and got the dub.”

Thomas finished the game with 11 strikeouts, allowed three hits and recorded a shutout. According to Jesse, Thomas has pitched 19 straight scoreless innings for the Trojans.

