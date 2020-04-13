Tim Moses named East athletics director

That passion and pride are qualities Moses says he'll look for when he has the opportunity to fill coaching vacancies.

"That to me is the number one aspect and quality of being a good coach," Moses said. "You have to have that quality of passion, and the passion has to exude out from you into the kids.

"Then the commitment to the program -- going above and beyond the call of duty -- because coaching is not just an in-season time that you spend with kids. It’s the things you do outside of your sports season that builds that culture of your programs.

"The opportunities are there. We have great kids walking the hallways, and we’ve just got to get them participating and becoming multi-sport athletes."

Moses is eager to help build a sense of pride within the school that goes beyond the athletes on the playing field.

"High school is that moment in your life when you create some everlasting memories," Moses said. "I just want to make sure that I’m helping kids engage and I want to help build the spirit. I want to create a climate for our student body where they feel like they’re a part of the program."

