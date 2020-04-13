Tim Moses named East athletics director

WATERLOO -- Tim Moses has been a fixture within the Waterloo East athletics community over the past four decades as a multi-sport athlete, teacher and coach.
Beginning with the 2020-21 academic year, Moses will have a new role at his alma mater. The 1982 East graduate has been named the school's next athletics director, pending board approval as announced by Waterloo Schools on Monday night.
Current athletics director Brenton Shavers had previously submitted his resignation for the end of the school year following a second stint in the position.
Moses currently is a teacher at Central Middle School and has served as an instructor within the Waterloo School District for the past 21 years. He retired from a 25-year career as East's boys' track and field coach last spring, and had also coached freshman basketball and served as an assistant football coach for a few years.
"It means a lot to me to be able to return back to East High -- a school that has been so good to me and my family over many, many decades," said Moses, who received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Northern Iowa. "It means a lot to be able to come back and work with the student-athletes, and to be able to help them figure out their roles in life and help them become successful young men and women."
Stepping away from teaching to pursue this dream job wasn't an easy decision for Moses.
"Central Middle School has a great staff, great administration, great students so it’s bittersweet because I love working with our young youth and being able to help them," Moses said.
Certainly, East's incoming AD won't need any time to get acclimated with his new surroundings. His brothers — Jerry, Neal and Ricky — were football stars, in addition to his nephew J.J. and his cousins in the Montgomery family. His nephew, Milan Moses, competed on East's 2004 state basketball championship team and was a member of the Iowa State football team.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Tim Moses as the new East High athletic director," Waterloo East principal Joseph Parker said. "His passion and connection to East High as well as the Waterloo community really stood out to me, and also to the committee. He will be a great asset to our athletic program as we continue to establish the type of culture that our students deserve.”
Keeping in mind the role models he had as a student-athlete at East -- including football coach Roger Kittleson, basketball coach Steve McGraw and track coach Jim Miller -- Moses is thrilled to continue that tradition.
"To pay it forward from those people I had as mentors and coaches when I was it high school, to now return that favor and be able to help our youth is truly a blessing," Moses said. "It’s something I never could have imagined in my wildest dreams. I’m so honored and excited about the opportunity to be the athletic director at East High School."
That passion and pride are qualities Moses says he'll look for when he has the opportunity to fill coaching vacancies.
"That to me is the number one aspect and quality of being a good coach," Moses said. "You have to have that quality of passion, and the passion has to exude out from you into the kids.
"Then the commitment to the program -- going above and beyond the call of duty -- because coaching is not just an in-season time that you spend with kids. It’s the things you do outside of your sports season that builds that culture of your programs.
"The opportunities are there. We have great kids walking the hallways, and we’ve just got to get them participating and becoming multi-sport athletes."
Moses is eager to help build a sense of pride within the school that goes beyond the athletes on the playing field.
"High school is that moment in your life when you create some everlasting memories," Moses said. "I just want to make sure that I’m helping kids engage and I want to help build the spirit. I want to create a climate for our student body where they feel like they’re a part of the program."
