Three East High students sign letters of intent to play college football

There’s few things more rewarding for those in prep athletics than seeing young folks finally fulfill a dream. For those in attendance at Waterloo East High School on Wednesday afternoon, that sight was seen three times over.

Joseph Spates, Craig Willingham and Kjuan Owens signed their letters of intent to play college football Thursday afternoon at East’s gym. Spates and Willingham will play at Iowa Western while Owens will play for Grand View University.

“It feels great to be a part of their day,” said East Athletic Director Tim Moses. “This is a very special day for them to have the opportunity to go on and play at the next level. Being a former player in college myself, I know how special and how good this feels to finally have accomplished this part of your dream. This is great for the school, it’s great for the community of Waterloo and East High.”

Willingham played defensive back for the Trojans and was a standout on the gridiron and in the classroom. Of East’s five interceptions on defense last season, Willingham brought in four of them, including a pick-six. He added 26.5 tackles, including seven for a loss on the year.

“It feels good,” said Willingham. “Now it’s time to work. No more slacking now.”

Owens was the Trojans’ leading rusher last season with 663 yards and eight TDs on the ground as he averaged nine yards per carry. He added 16 catches for 141 yards and two scores through the air. He plans to play running back in college.

“It feels good to finally get to go where I want to go,” he said. “I’ve been working on it for years. I’m just ready to get to work and see my brothers at the top.”

Finally, there’s Spates, who played multiple positions throughout his career, but Moses believes will play linebacker in college. The standout tallied 28.5 tackles last year, including 4.5 for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

“It feels great man,” he said. “It feels great to get an opportunity to play football at the higher level.”

All three emphasized working hard not only on the field, but in the classroom as well. Owens pointed out that keeping your grades up is critical if you want an opportunity to play at the next level. That’s something he, Willingham and Spates have managed to do.

It’s part of what led them to putting their name to paper on Wednesday.

“(Days like this) are what I’m in it for,” said East head football coach Regis Baskerville. “These guys have worked extremely hard since their freshman year. To see them close out their senior year going and finding a college home has given these guys an opportunity to shape their future. I think we’ve done a really good job at Waterloo East, the moms and dads have raised some great young men and I’m extremely proud for those guys to go on and further their goals and dreams.”

Love 3 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0