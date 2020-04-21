Sterger named East volleyball head coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- A familiar face will be leading Waterloo East's volleyball program this fall.

Ashley Sterger has been named the program's next head coach, pending board approval.

Sterger served as an assistant last season for the Trojans following a four-year coaching stint at Galena High School in her Illinois hometown. She has also run a club volleyball program in Dubuque that included players from Wahlert, Hempstead, Senior and nearby Wisconsin schools.

“I have a lot of passion for the sport of volleyball, and I am ready to put in the work to make this a successful program,” Sterger said in a Tuesday release by Waterloo Schools.

East graduates its top hitter, setter and libero from a team that secured 10 wins last season.

