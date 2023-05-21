DES MOINES — Nyla Norman’s hard work paid off.

The Waterloo East senior, who qualified for the 2023 State Track and Field Championship meet in the 100, 200, 400 and as a member of the Trojans 4x100, competed in her final event on Saturday.

“It feels like all my hard work has really paid off,” Norman said. “It felt better than my prelim race. I think I did good.”

A finalist in the class 4A 200-meter dash for the second year in a row, Norman clocked a time of 25.63 and placed seventh in the competition.

Facing the best of the best in Iowa was an opportunity which Norman relished in her final appearance on the Blue Oval of Jim Duncan Track.

“It is much tougher competition,” Norman said. “But, I like to see that. It pushes me. I got a PR. So, it helps me in the long run, running against better girls.”

The senior credited her family and teammates as her biggest motivator as she took the track alone as no other Waterloo East girls’ track and field athlete managed to qualify for state in an individual event this year.

“I have worked really hard to get where I am,” Norman said. “I have had my family and my team behind me. It just means a lot for me.”

“I do a lot for my family. We are all into sports. Knowing that they always here at every, always cheering for me. Even if they are not here, they are watching. It means a lot knowing I have them all the time.”

At the beginning of the season, Waterloo East head girls’ track coach William Muhammad said Norman hoped to compete in track and field at the collegiate level following the conclusion of the season.

“Nyla is undecided as far as the college she wants to attend this coming fall,” Muhammad said. “But, she has some offers she is entertaining.”

According to Norman, with those opportunities on the table, it is merely a matter of finding the right place for her.

“Right now, I am still looking for the right school,” Norman said. “But, I have some options—good options.”

She added that she feels she showed what she was capable of during her time at Drake Stadium this weekend.

“Coming from East and being one the only girls to qualifying in open events, it show that I work hard,” Norman said. “It shows that I wanted it.”

Although she did not medal in the 100 or 400, she ran a season best in the 100 with a time of 12.77 and clocked a personal best time in the 400, going 59.90.

The Trojans 4x100-meter relay, which Norman anchored and also included Denia Willingham, Tia Waters and Miah Norman, turned in a time of 50.98 in the preliminary heats.