State bowling: Williams, Waterloo East capture 2A state girls' title

WATERLOO – As returning state runner-ups, the Waterloo East girls’ bowling team was expected to be good in 2019-20.
The Trojans were their best selves Tuesday as East captured their second Class 2A state championship in program history at Cadillac XBC.
Lead by individual champion Abigail Williams, East posted its best two-game set of the season during individual play, and followed it up with its best five-game baker rotation set to out-distance Keokuk, 3,058 to 2,957.
Williams, a senior, with games of 257 and 236, beat West Delaware’s Lorna Niedert by 20 pins, 493 to 473, for the individual crown.
“It makes me feel really excited,” Williams said. “It just shows how far a team well put together and supports each other can go.”
When East won its first title in 2016, it also had the individual champion, Leah Frost.
“It was a team effort,” East head coach Mike Weber said. “We had girls up at the beginning of the season and then down. Abbie has been pretty solid all year long and she had a couple of meets that were rough and they were toward the end of the season.
“Obviously, today was a different story. She had a good look today for her shot.”
Williams finished second by two pins as a sophomore and was fifth last year.
“The key for me today was getting up on the approach, taking a deep breath and relaxing before throwing each of my shots,” Williams said.
“I … I don’t know. It is the greatest thing ever. I didn’t know if it was going to happen and this was my last chance so it really means something,” added Williams of going out on a high note as individual state champion and as part of a team state champion.”
East also had Malorie Cary take sixth individually with a 411, and Stephanie Burge was seventh with a 393.
Team team also includes Emalee Christensen, Soleil Morgan and Macy Wright.
The Trojans led after individual play by 14 strokes only to see the Chiefs post a first baker-rotation game of 227 to surge into a 15-pin lead. Then East got good, really good.
After posting a 189 first baker-rotation game, the Trojans followed with games of 222, 237, 201 and 222 as it recaptured and maintained a solid lead over the final four games during baker rotation play.
“Again it was a team effort,” Weber said. “We had some girls struggle in two-game and came on in bakers and did a great job. It was our highest two-game set of the year and highest baker set of the year.
“That is a perfect time to do it.”
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Marisa Schneider was fourth with games of 237 and 224 for a 461, and Go-Hawk teammate Jasmine Ator was eighth with a 389 and games of 191 and 198.