State bowling: Williams, Waterloo East capture 2A state girls' title

WATERLOO – As returning state runner-ups, the Waterloo East girls’ bowling team was expected to be good in 2019-20.

The Trojans were their best selves Tuesday as East captured their second Class 2A state championship in program history at Cadillac XBC.

Lead by individual champion Abigail Williams, East posted its best two-game set of the season during individual play, and followed it up with its best five-game baker rotation set to out-distance Keokuk, 3,058 to 2,957.

Williams, a senior, with games of 257 and 236, beat West Delaware’s Lorna Niedert by 20 pins, 493 to 473, for the individual crown.

“It makes me feel really excited,” Williams said. “It just shows how far a team well put together and supports each other can go.”

When East won its first title in 2016, it also had the individual champion, Leah Frost.

“It was a team effort,” East head coach Mike Weber said. “We had girls up at the beginning of the season and then down. Abbie has been pretty solid all year long and she had a couple of meets that were rough and they were toward the end of the season.

“Obviously, today was a different story. She had a good look today for her shot.”

