WATERLOO -- Behind a pair of top-five individuals, Waterloo East captured its fourth straight top-four finish Tuesday at the Class 2A girls' state bowling championships at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
Senior AshLee Snapp took fourth and junior Abigail Williams fifth as the Trojans took third with a score of 2,807, just eight pins behind runner-up LeMars.
Fort Dodge, behind junior Leah Sanck's all-time state record 534 (268-266) series, won the team title with a score of 2,852. Sanck broke the mark of 503 set by Alexus Wilson of East in 2013.
"I don't think we could've bowled any better," Snapp said. "I think we bowled our hearts out. I'm real happy. It was a great way to end."
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson won the 2A boys' competition in a race where the top three teams were separated by 25 pins.
Waterloo East's Austin Snyder took 11th overall in the boys' competition with a two-game score of 437. Cedar Rapids Xavier's Dale Weaver won with a 512 series that included a 296 game.
East's girls were state champions in 2016, runners-up in 2017 and fourth last year.
"I'm glad we ended up getting a trophy out of it," East coach Mike Weber said. "We started off a little rough in the two-game set. We just had a couple girls who weren't on and we didn't have anybody go huge like Fort Dodge did.
"Overall, we picked up a lot of spares we needed to, got a few breaks when we needed and a few non-breaks when we didn't them."
Snapp, East's only senior, capped a stellar career with her highest finish at the state championships. Her score of 407 included games of 203 and 204.
"Couldn't have asked for a better finish, and I finished with a strike," Snapp said.
With her 404 series, Williams finished in the top-five for the second straight year. The junior was second last season.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Marisa Schneider was ninth with a 381.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.