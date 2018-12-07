WATERLOO — It was a numbers battle Thursday night at the Fred J. Miller Gymnasium, and quite frankly, Waterloo East didn’t have enough of them.
With injuries currently decimating their roster, the Trojans dropped a 65-16 Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet to Cedar Rapids Prairie.
“We got a lot of guys out right now and they will hopefully be fading back into the lineup,” Trojans coach Jay Llewellyn said. “We have a guy out in concussion protocol, another guy out with a bum shoulder and other injuries thrown in that cut down on our numbers. Last weekend was really tough on us, but we have some new kids out for the team and we will be getting some of those guys back from injury starting next week.”
East was forced to forfeit at seven weights, but the Trojans did show fight in the matches they contested, losing in just those matches, 23-16.
Freshman Cadin Herrmann began the scoring for the locals with a 15-5 decision over Austin Steum at 120, and Adrian Doyle followed with a 3 minute and 28 second pin of Blaine Stepanek at 126.
The most exciting match of the night for East came during the final bout at 220 pounds.
Senior, Brennan Davis overcame a first period deficit (4-1) and in dramatic fashion, pinning Jack Halvorson with two seconds to spare.
“It was hard to get a good grip on the guy because we were both sweating so much,” Davis said. “I couldn’t get a grip on him to turn him and it took forever to be able to do what I wanted to do. I wasn’t paying any attention to the clock at the end, I was just trying to get a win for my team.”
East hopes to be in a better standing with numbers next weekend for the Battle of Waterloo at Young Arena.
“It has been a weird year so far, I mean really weird,” Llewellyn said. “I think after Christmas when we get more guys back we will be much better. This team has the potential and we will keep getting better and better and by the end of the year we will be where we expected to be.”
The Trojans compete at the Oelwein Invitational on Saturday.
Prairie 65, East 16
106—Hunter Kalous (CR) pinned Dallas Jordan 5:20, 113—Austin Kegley (CR) won by forfeit, 120—Cadin Herrmann (WE) maj. dec. Austin Steuhm 15-5, 126—Adrian Doyle (WE) pinned Blaine Stepanek 3:28, 132—Nick Hatcher (CR) won by forfeit, 138—Austin Schulte (CR) won by forfeit, 145—Johnny Washburn (CR) pinned Eli Sallis 5:06, 152—Bronson Kepner (CR) won by forfeit, 160—Colton LaGrange (CR) tech fall Matthew Cary 17-1, 170—Nick Pearson (CR) won by forfeit, 182—Logan Andeway (CR) pinned Andrew Mora 1:49, 195—Amisi Vincent (CR) won by forfeit, 220—Brennan Davis (WE) pinned Jack Halvorson 5:58, 285—Jordan Jacobus (CR) won by forfeit.
