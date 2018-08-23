WATERLOO — The tables have turned on the metro volleyball courts as former Waterloo East star Haley Eckerman has returned to the Cedar Valley, this time, however, she is donning the colors of Waterloo West.
In her first season as head coach of the Wahawks, Eckerman’s debut was a success as West swept East, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17 Thursday at Siddens Gymnasium.
“Yeah this was definitely different tonight,” Eckerman said. “Here I am wearing the old rose and black and some of my friends were joking around and calling me a traitor, and giving me a little crap, but it was all in fun. Regardless it is great to be back in the area and give back to this community.”.
The Wahawks spun their wheels to start trailing 3-1, but then found their groove as they quickly took an 8-3 advantage, and didn’t let up en route to an easy first-game win. Senior outside hitter, Kaylissa Arndorfer, a Northern Iowa commit, put an exclamation point on the winning shot as she drilled a big smash cross court to seal the deal.
“Leading up to tonight, I was both excited, yet nervous,” Arndorfer said. “Once the game started, though, the adrenaline set in and the nerves settled down. You have to be ready to play when you’re going against a rival like East.”
It looked as if it could be a long night for the Trojans, as West jumped to a 6-0 lead early in the second set. East, however, showed some grit in the set as they battled back to pull within a point, 13-12, when Brooke Meighan snapped a shot through the middle.
Another run by the Wahawks put the home team up by five, but the Trojans rallied back once again closing their deficit to 19-18. West, however, would have no more as they closed on a 6-1 run to take a 2-0 match lead.
“This is such a strong inner-city rivalry and both teams are going to put up a fight,” East coach Corey Kennis said. “I think our girls came out with the first game jitters and got our butts handed to us. The positive thing about tonight, however, was the fight the girls showed. They never gave up and came back strong.”
The Trojans overcame another big deficit in the third set as they rallied to tie the game on several occasions, before taking their first lead. Kenidi Adams pounded through a block attempt to tie the game at 15, then served up an ace to grab a short lived edge.
“Our expectations are to win,” Kennis said. “We will always put up a fight.”
The fight went on late into the final set before Arndorfer took a feed from Christina Campbell and delivered the final blow.
“I think winning this game is going to give us so much confidence,” Arndorfer said. “We play in a tough conference, and we need to push ourselves each game.”
West will try to build off its early success and look to build for the future as well.
“When I took this job in July I immediately called Ashley (Berinobis) to see if she would help me coach,” Eckerman said. “We played together at East (3-years) and know how each of us play the game. She has been a big help along with all my coaches.
“The big thing we need to work on is staying consistent through the game. When we start playing teams in this conference we need to be better We need to start strong and stay strong.”
