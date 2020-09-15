Prep volleyball: East falls in four to Kennedy

WATERLOO—As the 2020 volleyball season progresses, the Waterloo East Trojans feel that there team is ahead of last seasons.
Tuesday night, the Trojans once again showed flashes of great things to come, but could not pull off the upset of Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a Mississippi Valley Conference loss to the Cougars, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16.
“I have said it before, we have a very young team here and it has come down to the mental part of the game for them,” said Trojans coach Ashley Sterger. “Volleyball is all mental, and you cannot teach the mental side of the game.
“There are so many things that can affect the game, from miscommunication, or calls that affect the play or not doing what we do in practice. We have to become mentally tough and we have to learn how to fight through those types of things if we are going to get better. These girls have the talent, now they have to believe they can get it done.”
The first two sets of the night did not go the home teams way and the Trojans (1-8 overall, 0-4 MVC) quickly found themselves down two sets to none.
The Cougars (8-5, 2-1) held off a late rally by East in the second set for a 25-22 win, but there was a sense to the air that the Trojans were not going to let Cedar Rapids take home a sweep.
The third set, which is the hardest one to win, saw a role reversal as the Trojans jumped to a 6-3 start and never trailed through the whole set.
McKenzie Heinz put a heavy exclamation point on a delivery down the middle to build East’s lead to 10-5, then Nyla Norman squeezed in an ace serve and the Trojan’s were on a roll.
Sophomore middle hitter Natalie See crushed a shot cross court to increase the Trojans’ lead to 17-13. Then Sydney Magnuson kept the run going when she powered through a Cougars block.
Heinz made it 20-14 with a big kill down the line that was followed by two Cougars errors.
“We seem to get down pretty easy, but then we also change it quick and try to help each other up,” said Heinz. “We are a young team but we have some good talent on this team. In practice we have to work just as hard as we do in a game because every one is competing for a spot on this team and no one has a sure spot.”
In the fourth set, East jumped out to an early 4-0 lead as Leah Knight fired home a pair of aces.
The Trojans built that advantage to 11-5, but then the wheels fell off. Kennedy went on a 17-1 run and never let the Trojans get any closer.
“I think we are very close to where we expected to be,” said Knight. “I think it really comes down to our communication and staying focused. Sometimes we just get caught up in the moment and make silly errors. We gave up that big run in the fourth and got stuck there. We need to not give those runs up like that.”
East will look for more improvement Saturday at West’s Wahawk Invitational.
“We had an eight-point run earlier and we need to build off that,” added Sterger. “We’ll work on a lot of things, including the lineup, this weekend at the West tournament, then we have a whole week off to prepare for the rest of the season.”
