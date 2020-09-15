Prep volleyball: East falls in four to Kennedy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO—As the 2020 volleyball season progresses, the Waterloo East Trojans feel that there team is ahead of last seasons.

Tuesday night, the Trojans once again showed flashes of great things to come, but could not pull off the upset of Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a Mississippi Valley Conference loss to the Cougars, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16.

“I have said it before, we have a very young team here and it has come down to the mental part of the game for them,” said Trojans coach Ashley Sterger. “Volleyball is all mental, and you cannot teach the mental side of the game.

“There are so many things that can affect the game, from miscommunication, or calls that affect the play or not doing what we do in practice. We have to become mentally tough and we have to learn how to fight through those types of things if we are going to get better. These girls have the talent, now they have to believe they can get it done.”

The first two sets of the night did not go the home teams way and the Trojans (1-8 overall, 0-4 MVC) quickly found themselves down two sets to none.

The Cougars (8-5, 2-1) held off a late rally by East in the second set for a 25-22 win, but there was a sense to the air that the Trojans were not going to let Cedar Rapids take home a sweep.