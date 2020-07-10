Prep softball: East hammers out 31 hits, sweeps West

WATERLOO – Waterloo East head coach Chad Adams felt his softball team had been pressing at the plate in recent games.
Friday, the Trojans solved their issues.
East banged out 31 hits, including eight doubles and two home runs as the Trojans rolled to a pair of victories over crosstown rival West, 14-4 and 16-5, at the Wahawks’ home diamond.
“I’ll take 30 plus hits in two games any night,” Adams said. “We were kind of pressing the last few nights. We couldn’t hit. We couldn’t string hits together and we weren’t playing very good defense. Tonight we came in here and really showed me something.
"We had a lot of great at bats tonight ... really broke out in a big way.”
East’s bats got hot early and never really cooled off. The Trojans had six consecutive hits in the first inning of game one to take a quick 3-0 lead and then broke the game open in the fourth with a six-run inning highlighted by winning pitcher Sydney Magnuson’s two-run home run.
The Trojans (7-13) collected 18 hits in the opener as Josie Stocks had two doubles and Kenidi Adams and Aalona Ford also doubled. Nineteen different batters collected hits for East in the sweep.
West (1-13) managed just four hits off Magnuson in the opener, including Sierra Burt’s two-run single in the fifth.
It was just 1-0 in the nightcap when East exploded in the second highlighted by a grand slam by Stocks, who went 5-for-8 with three extra-base hits in the doubleheader. Jayden Bentley, Kenidi Adams and Ford each drove in two runs in game two for East, which ended by run-rule after five innings.
“This team, we are hitters,” Chad Adams said. “We are going to keep pushing that and we’re going to work on a lot of defense this week before we start regionals.”
West got a two-run single from senior Alexis Albright in the second game and centerfielder Bri McPoland went 3-for-3 with a double as she reached base six times in the doubleheader and scored three runs.
“They just out-hit us,” Wahawk head coach Ashley Reimer said. “They just hit the ball well tonight and that is what it boils down too.”
West returned to action today at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, while East does not play until its Class 4A regional opener Thursday in Center Point.
“We will take the confidence we gained tonight, but we are kind of going into the unknown,” Chad Adams said. “When you play in conference you kind of know what you are going against. Records go out the window in regional play.”
