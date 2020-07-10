Prep softball: East hammers out 31 hits, sweeps West

It was just 1-0 in the nightcap when East exploded in the second highlighted by a grand slam by Stocks, who went 5-for-8 with three extra-base hits in the doubleheader. Jayden Bentley, Kenidi Adams and Ford each drove in two runs in game two for East, which ended by run-rule after five innings.

“This team, we are hitters,” Chad Adams said. “We are going to keep pushing that and we’re going to work on a lot of defense this week before we start regionals.”

West got a two-run single from senior Alexis Albright in the second game and centerfielder Bri McPoland went 3-for-3 with a double as she reached base six times in the doubleheader and scored three runs.

“They just out-hit us,” Wahawk head coach Ashley Reimer said. “They just hit the ball well tonight and that is what it boils down too.”

West returned to action today at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, while East does not play until its Class 4A regional opener Thursday in Center Point.

“We will take the confidence we gained tonight, but we are kind of going into the unknown,” Chad Adams said. “When you play in conference you kind of know what you are going against. Records go out the window in regional play.”

