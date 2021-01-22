Prep roundup: Waterloo Christian wins sixth game in last seven

WATERLOO – Drew Wagner had 17 and Dominick Jones 16 as Waterloo Christian won its third straight game and sixth in the Regents last seven with a 58-35 win over Don Bosco Friday at home.

The Regents (7-8) held a 25-18 halftime lead, but outscored the Dons (4-12), 21-6, in the third quarter to put the game out of hand.

Carson Rowenhorst and Bryce Adams each added eight points for Waterloo Christian. Ryan Naughton and Peyton Pecenka each had 10 for the Dons.

The Regents are at Janesville Tuesday.

XAVIER TOPS EAST: Ramir Scott had 23 points, but Waterloo East (4-6) dropped a 56-41 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-6) Friday.

Scott made five 3-pointers in the game.

Girls’ basketball

XAVIER TRIPS UP EAST: Three Waterloo East players scored in double figures, but the Trojans could not keep pace with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a 74-43 loss Friday.

KeKe Jefferson-Putman led East with 13 points, while Ellsas Horton and Denay Safford each had 10. Jaelah Stanford added seven points for the Trojans.

Bowling