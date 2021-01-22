 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Waterloo Christian wins sixth game in last seven
PREP ROUNDUP

Waterloo Christian logo

WATERLOO – Drew Wagner had 17 and Dominick Jones 16 as Waterloo Christian won its third straight game and sixth in the Regents last seven with a 58-35 win over Don Bosco Friday at home.

The Regents (7-8) held a 25-18 halftime lead, but outscored the Dons (4-12), 21-6, in the third quarter to put the game out of hand.

Carson Rowenhorst and Bryce Adams each added eight points for Waterloo Christian. Ryan Naughton and Peyton Pecenka each had 10 for the Dons.

The Regents are at Janesville Tuesday. 

XAVIER TOPS EAST: Ramir Scott had 23 points, but Waterloo East (4-6) dropped a 56-41 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-6) Friday.

Scott made five 3-pointers in the game.

Girls’ basketball

XAVIER TRIPS UP EAST: Three Waterloo East players scored in double figures, but the Trojans could not keep pace with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a 74-43 loss Friday.

KeKe Jefferson-Putman led East with 13 points, while Ellsas Horton and Denay Safford each had 10.  Jaelah Stanford added seven points for the Trojans.

Bowling

EAST GIRLS RALLY: The Trojans erased a 52-pin disadvantage in the baker round to beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 2,817-2,777.

East had games of 213, 201 and closed with a 227 in the five-game baker round.

Stephanie Burge had a 416 series with a high game of 215, while Malorie Cary had a high game of 243 with a 404 series.

Summaries

Girls’ bowling

EAST 2,817, CR KENNEDY 2,777

EAST – Kadence Hyde 198-169 – 367, Stephanie Burge 201-215 – 416, Jersie Benson 151-161 – 312, BaiLee Snapp 169-160 – 329, Malorie Cary 161-243 – 404.

Baker rotation: 213-201-168-180-227 – 989.

Boys’ basketball

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 58, DON BOSCO 35

DON BOSCO (4-12) – Ryan Naughton 4 2-2 10, Peyton Pecenka 4 2-6 10, Ty Purdy 2 4-4 9, Jack Purdy 1 2-2 4, Ryan McFadden 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 12-16 35.

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (7-8) – Aaron Zwack 1 0-0 3, Carson Rowenhorst 3 2-2 8, Syler Dams 1 0-0 2, Bryce Adams 4 0-1 8, Dominick Jones 6 1-1 16, David Swalve 0 2-2 2, Will Davis 0 2-2 2, Drew Wagner 7 3-5 17. Totals 22 10-13 56

Don Bosco;7;11;6;11 – 35

Waterloo Christian;11;14;21;12  --  58

3-point goals – DB 1 (T. Purdy). WC4  (Zwack, Jones 3) Total fouls – Don Bosco 14, Waterloo Christian 11. Fouled out – T. Purdy.

