CEDAR RAPIDS — Tyler Jolley fired a four-over 36 to pace the Waterloo West boys’ golf team Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference quad at the Airport National Golf Course.

West shot a team score of 152 to finish fourth behind Cedar Rapids Washington (127), Cedar Rapids Prairie (137) and Dubuque Hempstead (140).

Nile Peterson of Washington was medalist by carding a 2-under 30.

At Gates Park, Waterloo East was led by Brennan Davis’ 52.

Western Dubuque edge Cedar Rapids Xavier by three strokes, 158-161, to win the meet.

At Airport National (Par 32)

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington 127, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 137, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 140, 4. Waterloo West 152.

Medalist — Nile Peterson (CRW), 30.

WATERLOO WEST — Tyler Jolley 36, Brady Buckley 39, Lucas Fordyce 39, Mitch Fordyce 38.

At Gates Park (Par 36)

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Western Dubuque 158, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 161, 3. Iowa City High 163.

Medalist — Davis Stelzer (WD), 38.

WATERLOO EAST — Dylan Andreassen 64, Brennan Davis 52, Jacob Drahos 70.

