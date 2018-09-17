CEDAR RAPIDS — Tyler Jolley fired a four-over 36 to pace the Waterloo West boys’ golf team Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference quad at the Airport National Golf Course.
West shot a team score of 152 to finish fourth behind Cedar Rapids Washington (127), Cedar Rapids Prairie (137) and Dubuque Hempstead (140).
Nile Peterson of Washington was medalist by carding a 2-under 30.
At Gates Park, Waterloo East was led by Brennan Davis’ 52.
Western Dubuque edge Cedar Rapids Xavier by three strokes, 158-161, to win the meet.
Results
At Airport National (Par 32)
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington 127, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 137, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 140, 4. Waterloo West 152.
Medalist — Nile Peterson (CRW), 30.
WATERLOO WEST — Tyler Jolley 36, Brady Buckley 39, Lucas Fordyce 39, Mitch Fordyce 38.
At Gates Park (Par 36)
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Western Dubuque 158, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 161, 3. Iowa City High 163.
Medalist — Davis Stelzer (WD), 38.
WATERLOO EAST — Dylan Andreassen 64, Brennan Davis 52, Jacob Drahos 70.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.