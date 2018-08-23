Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MARSHALLTOWN — Isaac Davis was the top finisher for the Waterloo West boys’ Thursday at the Marshalltown Early Bird Invitational at Marshalltown Community College.

Davis finished 17th in a time of 18 minutes and 59 seconds. The winner was Payton Marrs of Urbandale in 16:53.

West took seventh as a team

In the girls’ race, Victoria Knight led the combined Waterloo team with a 24th-place finish in 23:46. Macy Gaskill of Urbandale won in 20:18.

Waterloo took sixth as a team.

Results

Boys

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Southeast Polk 34, 2. Urbandale 52, 3. Ottumwa 97, 4. Webster City 98, 5. Grundy Center/Gladbrook 136, 6. Marshalltown 138, 7. Waterloo West 150, 8. South Tama 221, 9. Belle Plaine 241.

TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Payton Marrs (Urbandale), 16:53, 2. Drake Hanson (SEP), 17:31, 3. Sam Schweizer (Urbandale), 17:45, 4. Anthony Moran (Urbandale), 17:51, 5. Derek Ciddio (Grundy Center), 18:13.

WATERLOO WEST — 17. Isaac Davis 18:59, 26. Nicolas Knight, 19:17, 28. Bryce Buhlman, 19:25, 39. Mason Nordman, 20:00, 46. Andrew Newlon, 20:23.

Girls

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Des Moines Roosevelt 34, 2. Urbandale 41, 3. Ottumwa 85, 4. Grundy Center/Gladbrook 115, 5. Marshalltown 128, 6. Waterloo XC 157, 7. South Tama 192, 8. Belle Plaine 225, 9. Webster City 240.

TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Macy Gaskill (Urbandale), 20:18, 2. Alli Bookin-Nosbisch (Ottumwa), 20:27, 3. Megan Fleming (DM Roosevelt), 20:30, 4. Carollin Mellin (Ottumwa), 20:39, 5. Sarah Fleming (DM Roosevelt), 21:08.

WATERLOO — 24. Victoria Knight, 23:46, 26. Madison Tieskotter, 24:30, 33. Meredith Eighmey, 24:51, 36. Camryn Meyer, 25:01, 38. Regan Davis, 25:08.

