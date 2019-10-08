{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Jade Cox and Carley Caughron each won two events, but the Waterloo Swim team was narrowly defeated by Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday at the Central Middle School pool, 98-88.

Cox took first in the 200 individual medley (2:40.72) and 500 free (6:23.91), while Caughron won the 50 free by .02 seconds over Jefferson's Lauren Williams, 24.83 to 24.85.

Caughron's winning time in the 100 fly was 59.04.

Waterloo also got a win from Lauren Kimball in the 1-meter diving competition as she totaled 266.20 points.

Results

CR JEFFERSON 98, WATERLOO 88

200 MEDLEY RELAY -- 1. Jefferson (Werning, Mudanya, Sellon, Briggs), 2:05.08, 2. Waterloo, 2:05.47, 3. Waterloo, 2:19.84

200 FREE -- 1. Ramsey Tucker (CRJ), 2:17.11, 2. Rylie Long (Waterloo), 2:28.04, 3. Ava Bertram (Waterloo), 2:37.15.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY -- 1. Jade Cox (Waterloo), 2:40.74, 2. Madison Childers (CRJ), 2:45.66, 3. Emma Clark (Waterloo), 2:45.95.

50 FREE -- 1. Carley Caughron (Waterloo), 24.83, 2. Lauren Williams (CRJ), 24.85, 3. Anna McNally (Waterloo), 28.93.

1-METER DIVING -- 1. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo), 266.20, 2. Gabby Kroeze (CRJ), 242.2, 3. Natalie Freeman (CRJ), 225.4.

100 BUTTERFLY -- 1. Caughron (Waterloo), 59.04, 2. Sellon (CRJ), 1:14.62, 3. Abby Wendland (Waterloo), 1:17.81.

100 FREE -- 1. Williams (CRJ), 57.04, 2. Kate Miller (Waterloo), 1:04.78, 3. Georgia Loskill (CRJ), 1:07.84.

500 FREE -- 1. Cox (Waterloo), 6:23.91, 2. Williams (CRJ), 6:51.73, 3. Bertram (Waterloo), 6:58.02.

200 FREE RELAY -- 1. Jefferson (Werning, Mudanya, Tucker, Williams), 1:48.24, 2. Waterloo, 1:53.02, 3. Jefferson, 2:05.20.

100 BACKSTROKE -- 1. Werning (CRJ), 1:07.67, 2. Briggs (CRJ), 1:12.02, 3. Miller (Waterloo), 1:15.45.

100 BREASTSTROKE -- 1. Mudanya (CRJ), 1:17.54, 2. Long (Waterloo), 1:22.24, 3. Tucker (CRJ), 1:22.86.

400 FREE RELAY -- 1. Jefferson (Werning, Sellon, Tucker, Williams), 4:07.85. 2/ Waterloo, 4:31.18, 3. Jefferson, 4:36.74.  

