WATERLOO — For 16 plus minutes, Waterloo East played great basketball against the Dubuque Wahlert.
It was the opening five minutes of the second half that put the Trojans on their heels, and they could not right themselves no matter how hard they hustled dropping a 58-26 decision to the Golden Eagles.
East (0-2) came out strong scoring the opening bucket of the game and regained the lead at 6-5 off a Shakieyah Taylor layup with two minutes remaining, but Wahlert’s Nora King grabbed a turnover and hit a 12-foot jumper for a 7-6 advantage that the Golden Eagles would never relinquish.
“Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers, they will get you every time,” said Trojans coach William Muhammad. “We just had way too many of them. I have to take my hat off to Wahlert they played a very good game and forced a lot of bad mistakes. We have to work on taking care of the ball better and work on generating more offense.”
East’s offense stayed mobile throughout the second quarter as the Trojans were able to cut into the deficit and pull to within six, trailing 23-17 at the break, but Wahlert went on a 19-4 run and never looked back. East’s only points during that run came from Aaliyah Frankling.
“We just need to get everybody to play in the game as we practice during the week,” said Franklin. “We don’t get everyone there and it makes it hard to get everyone else motivated. I thought that we did play good tonight and executed pretty well, we just couldn’t get the ball to go in.”
Franklin popped in 16 points for the game and lead all scorers even with four fouls registered against her in the first half.
“I had to back off a little bit there and play a little more cautiously,” said Franklin. “We just have to learn it is not going to always go our way so we have to just play hard through the good times and the bad.”
Wahlert continued to pull away in the fourth quarter as the Golden Eagles out-scored the Trojans, 35-9, in the second half.
“We are a very young team and have plenty to learn,” said Muhammad. “Our ball-handling needs to be worked on and we need to execute over the whole game. We will look at the film from this game and hopefully get a clear understanding of what is going on. I am not faulting the girls play, because they play very hard and the effort is always there. We just need to get better at certain things and continue to improve.”
Wahlert 58, East 26
DUBUQUE WAHLERT — Mary Kate King 5 0-0 10, Morgan Herrig 4 6-7 14, Maggie McDermott 0 0-0 0, Libby Perry 3 3-4 9, Emma Donovan 1 0-1 2, Ana Chandlee 3 0-0 6, Nora King 3 0-0 6, Maya Wachter 2 1-2 5, Gabby Moran 2 0-0 4, Becca Schwerbach 0 0-0 0, Anna Jensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 10-14 58.
WATERLOO EAST — Shakieyah Taylor 2 0-0 4, Nijae Hunt 0 0-0 0, Ma’Kaiyla Johnson 0 0-2 0, Sequioa Williams 0 0-0 0, Aaliyah Franklin 4 7-8 16, Marshay Polk 2 0-0 4, DaNay Saffold 0 0-0 0, Aarionna Ezell 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 7-10 26.
Wahlert 9 14 19 16 — 58
East 7 10 4 5 — 26
3-point goals—Wahlert 0, East 1 (Franklin). Total fouls—Wahlert 15, East 17. Fouled out—None.
