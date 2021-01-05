Prep girls' basketball: No. 4 West pulls away from East

WATERLOO – The Waterloo West girls’ basketball team had not played in two weeks.
But you would have never known it by the way the Wahawks performed Tuesday night.
West stormed out strong, scoring the game’s first eight points en route to an impressive performance against rival Waterloo East.
The Class 5A No. 4 Wahawks rolled past the Trojans 67-26 at Siddens Gymnasium.
Waterloo West (5-1) won its fourth straight game with the Mississippi Valley Conference triumph.
“We did a lot of good things – we had balanced scoring and made a lot of nice passes,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “We can still get better. Give East credit – they battled the whole game and they’ve improved a lot this year. I was pleased with my second unit and how hard they played. There were a lot of positives.”
Waterloo East dropped to 1-6.
“We salute West – they are a championship contender for a reason,” East coach William Muhammad said. “They have an excellent team and it showed. We knew we needed to take care of the ball and their defense caused us some problems. I can’t fault the effort – our girls played hard. We just have to learn from this and keep improving.”
West, returning to the court after a two-week holiday break, looked sharp early in building a commanding 15-2 lead.
“We had some good practices over the holiday break,” Pappas said. “We had everybody back and we were ready to go. It was a good win and everybody contributed.”
Sophomore standout Halli Poock drained a jumper before converting on four drives in the opening quarter. She collected 12 first-quarter points as the Wahawks led 20-7 after one quarter.
West’s trapping, pressuring defense led to numerous steals and fast-break conversions in the opening half.
The Wahawks extended their lead to 44-14 on a power move in the lane by Sierra Moore early in the third quarter.
Moore had a superb showing, finishing with a game-high 18 points for West. Poock added 16 points, all in the first half. Sahara Williams added 12 points for the Wahawks.
West’s starters sat out for a majority of the second half.
Ellasa Horton led East with 10 points.
The Wahawks now turn their focus to Friday night’s big home matchup against third-ranked Iowa City West.
“It will be a great game,” Pappas said. “They are ranked ahead of us. We are looking forward to it. They are very well-coached. It will be a good challenge for us.”
West 67, East 26
WATERLOO EAST (1-6) – Jaelah Stanford 1 0-0 2, Ellasa Horton 2 6-9 10, KeKe Jefferson-Putman 3 0-0 7, Denay Saffold 2 0-0 5, Brooklyn Love 0 0-0 0, Natalie Hill 1 0-0 2, Sequioa Williams 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 6-11 26.
WATERLOO WEST (5-1) – Halli Poock 7 2-2 16, Gabby Moore 4 0-0 8, Sahara Williams 5 1-5 12, Sierra Moore 7 4-4 18, Brooklyn Smith 2 1-2 5, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Gettman 1 1-2 3, Niya McGee 1 0-0 2, Isabell Lederman 0 2-2 2, Brianna McPoland 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 12-19 67.
Waterloo East 7 5 14 0 — 26
Waterloo West 20 18 21 8 — 67
3-point goals – Waterloo East 2 (Saffold, Jefferson-Putman), Waterloo West 1 (Williams). Total fouls – Waterloo East 14, Waterloo West 9. Fouled out – None.