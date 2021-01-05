Prep girls' basketball: No. 4 West pulls away from East

WATERLOO – The Waterloo West girls’ basketball team had not played in two weeks.

But you would have never known it by the way the Wahawks performed Tuesday night.

West stormed out strong, scoring the game’s first eight points en route to an impressive performance against rival Waterloo East.

The Class 5A No. 4 Wahawks rolled past the Trojans 67-26 at Siddens Gymnasium.

Waterloo West (5-1) won its fourth straight game with the Mississippi Valley Conference triumph.

“We did a lot of good things – we had balanced scoring and made a lot of nice passes,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “We can still get better. Give East credit – they battled the whole game and they’ve improved a lot this year. I was pleased with my second unit and how hard they played. There were a lot of positives.”

Waterloo East dropped to 1-6.

“We salute West – they are a championship contender for a reason,” East coach William Muhammad said. “They have an excellent team and it showed. We knew we needed to take care of the ball and their defense caused us some problems. I can’t fault the effort – our girls played hard. We just have to learn from this and keep improving.”