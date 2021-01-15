Prep girls' basketball: Iowa City Liberty pulls away from East

IOWA CITY – Iowa City Liberty pulled away with a big fourth quarter to hold off Waterloo East for a 58-44 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game Friday.
Keke Jefferson-Putman scored 14 for the Trojans, while Jaelah Stanford and Brooklyn Love each had seven.
East trailed 30-23 at half, but narrowed its deficit to 39-35 after three quarters.
Elasa Horton (6), Denay Saffold (5), Sequoia Williams (3) and Natalie Hill (2) also scored for the Trojans.
