Prep girls' basketball: Iowa City Liberty pulls away from East
alert
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

East High School logo

IOWA CITY – Iowa City Liberty pulled away with a big fourth quarter to hold off Waterloo East for a 58-44 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game Friday.

Keke Jefferson-Putman scored 14 for the Trojans, while Jaelah Stanford and Brooklyn Love each had seven.

East trailed 30-23 at half, but narrowed its deficit to 39-35 after three quarters.

Elasa Horton (6), Denay Saffold (5), Sequoia Williams (3) and Natalie Hill (2) also scored for the Trojans.

