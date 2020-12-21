Prep girls' basketball: East snaps long skid, rout Marshalltown

“Ellasa is very passionate and determined,” Muhammad said. “All the girls look up to her – she has that leadership quality. The future is bright for her.”

Horton went down early in the second half with a right foot injury, but her teammates kept the momentum rolling.

“This was a big win for us – it was a lot of fun,” Horton said. “We’re a young team, but we’re capable of winning more games. We’ve improved so much and we need to build on this win. We communicated really well as a team and it paid off for us.”

East’s Natalie Hill scored on a putback and followed by draining a 3-pointer to push the lead to 44-12 at the end of three quarters.

Marshalltown (0-5) was held to just five field goals, including just one in the second half. Guard Lily Roberts led the Bobcats with seven points.

The Trojans connected on five 3-pointers in the first half and finished with seven.

East built its lead to as many as 42 points in the final quarter.

The Trojans won’t have much time to celebrate. East returns to its home floor against Dubuque Wahlert in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Tuesday night.