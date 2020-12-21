Prep girls' basketball: East snaps long skid, rout Marshalltown

WATERLOO – The smile on Ellasa Horton’s face told the story.
A long stretch of frustration, misery and disappointment came to an emphatic end for the Waterloo East Trojans.
East scored the game’s first 12 points en route to a convincing 56-16 girls’ basketball win over Marshalltown on Monday night.
The Trojans snapped their 27-game losing streak with an impressive performance on both ends of the floor. East won for the first time since Feb. 13, 2019.
“Any win feels good, but this one was really big for us,” East coach William Muhammad said. “We’re a very young team and we’re very inexperienced. Our girls have worked very hard for this and they earned it.”
Muhammad also flashed a postgame smile when coming out of the locker room after talking to his victorious team.
“It’s definitely a relief – a big relief,” he said. “It’s joyous and it’s exciting for our players. We needed this in a major, major way. We needed a payoff for all the work we’ve done. I’m very proud of our girls and I’m happy they broke this streak.”
Horton came out strong, connecting for 13 first-half points as the Trojans built a 33-9 lead. She scored on two putbacks, a trey and on a pair of inbounds plays.
“Ellasa is very passionate and determined,” Muhammad said. “All the girls look up to her – she has that leadership quality. The future is bright for her.”
Horton went down early in the second half with a right foot injury, but her teammates kept the momentum rolling.
“This was a big win for us – it was a lot of fun,” Horton said. “We’re a young team, but we’re capable of winning more games. We’ve improved so much and we need to build on this win. We communicated really well as a team and it paid off for us.”
East’s Natalie Hill scored on a putback and followed by draining a 3-pointer to push the lead to 44-12 at the end of three quarters.
Marshalltown (0-5) was held to just five field goals, including just one in the second half. Guard Lily Roberts led the Bobcats with seven points.
The Trojans connected on five 3-pointers in the first half and finished with seven.
East built its lead to as many as 42 points in the final quarter.
The Trojans won’t have much time to celebrate. East returns to its home floor against Dubuque Wahlert in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Tuesday night.
“We will enjoy this one for a little bit, but then we have to turn around and get ready to focus on Wahlert,” Muhammad said. “We need to build on this one and keep playing together as a team. I know this team is capable of playing well and we’re definitely going to win some more games.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!