WATERLOO -- Waterloo West had momentum, and then it didn't.
But when the Wahawks needed a break, it got one in a big way from Mother Nature.
After watching a 21-0 lead dwindle down to a single touchdown with 1 minute and 43 seconds left in the third quarter, lightning delayed West's 106th showdown with crosstown rival Waterloo East for 50 minutes.
When the game resumed, the Wahawks had regrouped and held on for a 34-20 victory Friday at Memorial Stadium for their sixth-consecutive win in the series.
"My coaches in the lockerroom said, God saved them, because we felt they were dragging," East coach Xavier Leonard.
West coach Lonnie Moore agreed afterward saying the break allowed his young team to catch their breath, regroup and finish.
"Our guys really adjusted. I was excited to get our young guys out there and see how they performed under the lights, and they did a good job," Moore said. "We still have a lot of learning left to do, but the guys found a way tonight."
The game didn't start until nearly 8:30 because of a long preliminary game, and then a pre-game ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the new Field Turf at the stadium, and then the delay saw the game resume at 11:20 p.m., and finish at 12:13 a.m.
The two teams traded punts after the delay, and with West facing a third and 15 from its own 33, senior quarterback/wide receiver Tanner Pollock broke open on a seam route and Wahawk junior quarterback Carter Maske hit him in stride for a 67-yard touchdown that made it 28-14 with 9:21 left in the game.
East, however, did not fold. The Trojans responded with a 9-play, 71-yard drive capped off by a Dylan Reyes 3-yard run with 6:43 left making it 28-20.
After forcing West to punt with 3:41 left, East saw a 4th and 9 pass go in and out of the hands of a wide receiver at midfield and the receiver behind Wahawk defenders.
Pollock then sealed the game with a 24-yard scamper for the final tally with under 40 seconds to go. He finished with 220 total yards -- 83 rushing and 137 receiving and three touchdowns. He also had a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to make it 14-0.
"I can't thank anyone more than my coaches and teammates for helping tonight," Pollock said. "We faced some adversity in the second half, but we just had to keep coming back. We stuck together as a team."
West led 14-0 at halftime as the Wahawks scored on their first two possessions getting a 1-yard touchdown run from Carter Maske and a 10-yard Tanner Pollock scoring run that made it 14-0 with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.
After falling behind by two scores, East recovered but had two second quarter drives thwarted by West. The first drive ended on downs at the Wahawk 10, and the second on an interception by Nathaniel Ewell with 41 seconds left in the half.
East had a 88-yard interception return for touchdown by Ramir Scott with 4.7 seconds left in the second quarter called back because of a holding penalty.
West increased its lead to 21-0 on Maske's second touchdown run, a 3-yard sneak, with 7:46 left in the third.
The tide then turned as East scored on its next two possessions getting a Dylan Reyes 1-yard touchdown run to get on the scoreboard, and then Kendall Robinson fought through a tackle and scored on a 10-yard run with 1:43 left in the third that made it 21-14.
"We kind of slowed down a little bit. We took our foot off the pedal a little bit and kind of coasted. That is what happens with a young team," Moore said. "That is something we have to learn .. to finish."
It was mere seconds after Robinson's run that lightning was spotted near the stadium forcing officials to send the players were sent to the lockerrooms and clear the stadium of fans.
"They fought," Leonard said. "We played a good football team. They jumped us 21-0, but what I'm proud of my kids for is we didn't stop. We didn't die. We came storming right back.
"We are a good football team. We have a long season to go and there are going to be plenty of victories. We will be fine. I'm so proud of these guys for coming back, fighting and making a great game of it."
Robinson rushed for 88 yards on 17 carries to pace East. Reyes added 52 rushing yards and 80 passing yards.
NEW TURF: Prior to the game, Waterloo School District officials and both teams took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the new Field Turf at Memorial Stadium.
"It is just a great night for us," Waterloo superintendent Jane Lindaman said. "To have East and West on our very first game on this beautiful new turf is a really cool event for us. We have a great crowd and there is a lot of energy in the stadium. It is good night for Waterloo schools and Waterloo."
Last week saw the finishing touches on the installation of the turf being made and with the versatility of the surface, the school district will now be able to utilize the stadium in many more ways, including hosting soccer games which had not been able to do previously.
"One of the things we always had to pay attention to is the wear and tear on the grass, so we really had to limit the number of people who could use it. People would ask to use it and we'd have to turn them down," Lindaman added. "We just won't have that issue anymore. It's going to get a lot of use."
