 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Schulte, West shine as Wahawks roll to 38-14 win over East
0 comments
breaking top story
WEST 38, EAST 14

Prep football: Schulte, West shine as Wahawks roll to 38-14 win over East

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Carter Schulte passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more as Waterloo West won its eighth straight over rival Waterloo East Friday at Memorial Stadium, 38-14.

The Wahawks (1-0) jumped on the Trojans early as West scored on all four of its first-half possessions and also returned an interception for a touchdown as West lead 20-0 after one quarter and 32-6 at halftime.

Schulte finished 13 of 22 for 176 yards, including going 8 for 10 for 160 and three scores in the first half.

Kjuan Owens paced East with 139 yards rushing on 24 carries and one score .

West scored on all four of its first-half possessions and also got a 47-yard interception return for touchdown from Nathaniel Ewell that made it 13-0.

Schulte was particularly on as he completed his first eight passes and a wide receiver screen to Maki Leflore opened the scoring on a 11-yard pitch and catch.

He also hit Tay Norman for touchdown passes of 8 and 79, the second on a great throw that Norman caught in stride to make it 26-6.

The score came two plays after Owens had put East on the scoreboard with a 4-yard run with 7:50 left in the second. It completed a drive that saw Owens pull off a fake punt and scramble 29 yards for the initial first down.

Schulte scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with four seconds left in the half to make it 32-6.

West 38, East 14

West;20;12;0;6  -- 38

East;0;6;0;8  --  14

West – Maki Leflore 11 pass from Carter Schulte (kick failed).

West – Nathaniel Ewell 47 interception return (Jaxson Hoppes kick)

West – Tay Norman 8 pass from Schulte (Hoppes kick)

East – Kjuan Owens 4 run (run failed)

West – Norman 79 pass from Schulte (kick failed)

West – Schulte 1 run (run failed)

West – Schulte 1 run (kick failed)

East – Shakur Wright 5 run (Scott pass from Joe Spates).

TEAM STATISTICS

;West;East

First downs;20;10

Rushes-yards;41-168;35-152

Passing yards;176;46

Comp-Att.-Int;13-22-1;6-22-2

Return yards;0;47

Penalties-yards;3-36;7-55

Punts-avg.;2-34.0;4-38.0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

WEST – Jeron Shwan 16-57, Michael Robinson Jr. 11-39, Schulte 5-29, Ewell 1-2, Nathan Anderson 7-34, Tyree Gardner 1-7.

EAST – Owens 24-139, Craig Willingham 4-16, Thomas 1-(-8), Ramir Scott 3-3, Wright 2-7.

Passing

WEST – Schulte 13-22-1-176 and three touchdowns.

EAST – Thomas 6-22-2-46 yards.

Receiving

WEST – Orlando Vivians 2-20, Leflore 2-24, Ewell 2-14, Norman 7-118.

EAST – Scott 5-51, Wright 1-(-5).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News