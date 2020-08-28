Prep football: Schulte, West shine as Wahawks roll to 38-14 win over East

WATERLOO – Carter Schulte passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more as Waterloo West won its eighth straight over rival Waterloo East Friday at Memorial Stadium, 38-14.
The Wahawks (1-0) jumped on the Trojans early as West scored on all four of its first-half possessions and also returned an interception for a touchdown as West lead 20-0 after one quarter and 32-6 at halftime.
Schulte finished 13 of 22 for 176 yards, including going 8 for 10 for 160 and three scores in the first half.
Kjuan Owens paced East with 139 yards rushing on 24 carries and one score .
West scored on all four of its first-half possessions and also got a 47-yard interception return for touchdown from Nathaniel Ewell that made it 13-0.
Schulte was particularly on as he completed his first eight passes and a wide receiver screen to Maki Leflore opened the scoring on a 11-yard pitch and catch.
He also hit Tay Norman for touchdown passes of 8 and 79, the second on a great throw that Norman caught in stride to make it 26-6.
The score came two plays after Owens had put East on the scoreboard with a 4-yard run with 7:50 left in the second. It completed a drive that saw Owens pull off a fake punt and scramble 29 yards for the initial first down.
Schulte scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with four seconds left in the half to make it 32-6.
