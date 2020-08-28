Prep football: Schulte, West shine as Wahawks roll to 38-14 win over East

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Carter Schulte passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more as Waterloo West won its eighth straight over rival Waterloo East Friday at Memorial Stadium, 38-14.

The Wahawks (1-0) jumped on the Trojans early as West scored on all four of its first-half possessions and also returned an interception for a touchdown as West lead 20-0 after one quarter and 32-6 at halftime.

Schulte finished 13 of 22 for 176 yards, including going 8 for 10 for 160 and three scores in the first half.

Kjuan Owens paced East with 139 yards rushing on 24 carries and one score .

West scored on all four of its first-half possessions and also got a 47-yard interception return for touchdown from Nathaniel Ewell that made it 13-0.

Schulte was particularly on as he completed his first eight passes and a wide receiver screen to Maki Leflore opened the scoring on a 11-yard pitch and catch.

He also hit Tay Norman for touchdown passes of 8 and 79, the second on a great throw that Norman caught in stride to make it 26-6.