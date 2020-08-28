Prep football: Schulte, West shine as Wahawks roll past East

WATERLOO – Waterloo West delivered a haymaker early as the Wahawks rolled to a 38-14 win over Waterloo East in the 108th meeting of the two rivals Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Wahawks (1-0) jumped on the Trojans early. West scored on all four of its first-half possessions and also returned an interception for a touchdown as the Wahawks held a 20-0 advantage after one quarter and led 32-6 at halftime.
The victory was West's eighth straight in the storied rivalry. West extended its all-time series lead to 56-47-5.
“I think we played very well,” West linebacker/running back Michael Robinson Jr. said. “Our mindset coming in was to get on them early and score first and that is what we did.”
After forcing East to a quick and three-and-out on its opening possession, West zipped down the field to take an early 6-0 lead.
Senior quarterback Carter Schulte completed all three of his pass attempts on the six-play, 58-yard drive, the final an 11-yard slant to Maki Leflore to put the Wahawks on the scoreboard first.
Then West got a big play from linebacker Nate Ewell. Trojan quarterback Justin Thomas was hit while throwing over the middle and Ewell picked the ball off and raced 47 yards to paydirt for a 13-0 Wahawk lead just 5 minutes and 14 seconds into the game.
“I thought our guys did a great job of executing the game plan,” Wahawk coach Lonnie Moore said. “I don’t know about the third quarter. We didn’t do a good job there, but in the first half we did a good job of executing the game plan.”
West continued to ride Schulte’s hot hand as he connected on his first eight pass attempts with an 8-yard strike to Tay Norman that made it 20-0 with 48 seconds left in the first quarter.
East answered after the Norman touchdown on the back of a couple of nice plays by Kjuan Owens.
Owens was back to punt inside the Trojans’ 20 and had a pair of Wahawk defenders flying at him in attempt to block his kick. But both players leaped into the air, and Owens pulled down the ball and raced 29 yards for a first down.
East then converted on two more fourth-down plays, a 15-yard pass from Thomas to Ramir Scott and pass interference call on West that set up a 4-yard Owens touchdown run.
Owens had a huge first half for East, gaining 111 of his 139 rushing yards in the opening two quarters.
But just two plays after Owens made it 20-6, Schulte and Norman connected again. On a straight deep ball, Schulte dropped in a perfect pass that Norman caught in stride and coasted to the end zone for a 79-yard score and a 26-6 West lead.
“It was really good coming out of the gate and getting up 20-0,” Norman said. “That is a big confidence booster heading into the next weeks”
As for the big pass play, Norman could only smile.
“Man, Carter throws dimes and it was just a perfect ball,” Norman said.
Schulte finished 13 of 22 for 176 yards and he added a pair of one-yard touchdown runs.
“I thought he ran the offense pretty well,” Moore said of Schulte. “He took control of it. I got to watch the film to see if he made the correct reads, but I thought he did a great job with his first start.”
East's first year head coach Regis Baskerville says there is plenty to build on before the Trojans travel to play Dubuque Wahlert in Week 2.
“They jumped on us really early,” Baskerville said. “Jitters, youth hit us a little bit. But hats off to those guys, they had a game plan and went out and executed. The interception hurt us early, too.
“We settled in. We figured out what they were doing, it was just get over that hump, we dug ourselves too big of a hole.
“We will fix it. I thought the run game was good, we can run the ball,” finished Baskerville.
