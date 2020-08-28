Prep football: Schulte, West shine as Wahawks roll past East

“It was really good coming out of the gate and getting up 20-0,” Norman said. “That is a big confidence booster heading into the next weeks”

As for the big pass play, Norman could only smile.

“Man, Carter throws dimes and it was just a perfect ball,” Norman said.

Schulte finished 13 of 22 for 176 yards and he added a pair of one-yard touchdown runs.

“I thought he ran the offense pretty well,” Moore said of Schulte. “He took control of it. I got to watch the film to see if he made the correct reads, but I thought he did a great job with his first start.”

East's first year head coach Regis Baskerville says there is plenty to build on before the Trojans travel to play Dubuque Wahlert in Week 2.

“They jumped on us really early,” Baskerville said. “Jitters, youth hit us a little bit. But hats off to those guys, they had a game plan and went out and executed. The interception hurt us early, too.

“We settled in. We figured out what they were doing, it was just get over that hump, we dug ourselves too big of a hole.

“We will fix it. I thought the run game was good, we can run the ball,” finished Baskerville.

