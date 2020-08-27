Prep football preview; West at East

Wat. West (0-0) at
Wat. East (0-0)
- When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting: A 61-yard punt return for touchdown late in the game helped West hold on for a 26-19 win, its seventh consecutive in the series.
- What to watch: The two teams will be meeting for the 108th time with West leading the all-time series, 55-47-1. For the first time in a long time, the two programs will be playing for a traveling trophy that was first awarded to West in 1912. The first ever meeting between the schools occurred in 1909. The trophy was recently discovered and is being remodeled to include a base that will include all the results from prior games and will reside in the trophy case of respective winner. As for the game, both teams settled on a quarterback this week. West will go with senior Carter Schulte who saw limited action last year behind Carter Maske, while East will go with sophomore Justin Thomas who edged out Joesph Spates. While the passing game will be a key component for both teams, the Trojans and Wahawks both want to establish the run first. East will be lead by junior Kjuan Owens who rushed for 915 yards and eight scores last year, including 79 on 12 carries and a score in last season’s game. West will turn to senior Jay Shaw and Michael Robinson Jr. Shaw carried the ball 45 times for 331 yards last year backing up Isaac Tolbert.
- Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On playing, “It is exciting for our kids, our parents and our fans of the program, especially with everything that is going on around us, to be able to go out for a couple of hours and do what they like to do.”
On the keys to success, “We have to take care of ourselves. East has a new coaching staff so there is some unknown. We have to concentrate on our system and do what we can do to execute on both sides of the ball and play a full game.”
On East, “We really have to concentrate on the run. We did not do a good job of defending that last season. Offensively, we have to be a little more tougher. We got to do those things regardless of whom we are playing.”
- Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville:
On playing, “We get a chance to play. That is one thing we are excited about. Of course, it is a rivalry game so the kids are excited about that and any chance you get to line up against Waterloo West it brings a lot of excitement to the community and the kids as well as the coaching staff.”
On quarterback, “We are going to go with the youngster in Justin Thomas. He brings a little bit of leadership to the position and throws a more consistent ball.”
On the keys to success, “Make sure we execute and no mistakes.”
Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
