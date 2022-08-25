Prep football preview: West (0-0) at East (0-0)

Waterloo West (0-0) at
Waterloo East (0-0)
- When, 7:30 p.m.
- Where, Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting, Waterloo West won its ninth straight in the series, 35-1, last fall.
- Game notes, This is the 110th meeting between the West High Wahawks and the East High Trojans, with West leading 57-47-5. The two teams are playing for the Traveler’s Trophy. The core of East’s team is young, but they have senior captains in Shakur Wright, Jameel Montgomery, William Clark III, Quentin Hart, Jr., each of whom has stepped up to help mentor their teammates. Wright carried the ball 55 times for 260 yards and two scores last season. Junior quarterback Landen Sewell threw for 549 yards and five scores while splitting time with Justin Thomas. West has a young team, with senior quarterback Alex Willis leading the offense. Last year, Willis attempted 30 passes and threw for more than 140 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 70 yards. Defensive backs Depree Banks and Cavelle Fay will be entering their third years on the varsity. Fay will take over as the primary running back after rushing 76 times for 456 yards and six scores in 2021. Banks is the Wahawks’ leading returning receiver after grabbing 12 passes for 191 yards and two scores as a junior.
- Quoting East High coach DeCarlos Anderson,
“Any rivalry, you try to keep a level head, so that’s been my message is that we just keep a level head. Naturally, it’s easy to get amped up for a rivalry such as East and West, and we know how old it is, but it’s a pretty big deal, and for it to be our first game.”
- Quoting West High coach Lonnie Moore,
“Our first game is against our crosstown rivals, a big game for us lot of with a lot of emotion. A lot of their kids are friends with our kids. It is always a great game, a game that we have to be prepared for because they will be.”