Waverly-Shell Rock (2-4, 1-1) at
Waterloo East (2-4, 1-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting: WSR won 38-14 in Waverly last season.
- Last week: The Go-Hawks topped West Delaware, 15-8 . East lost to No. 7 Independence, 35-14.
- Game notes: East believes this is a game that can propel it back in the Class 3A, District 3 race and a potential playoff spot. The Trojans will try to get their ground game going again. Kjuan Owens had 70 yards in the first quarter last week against Independence, but was shut down the rest of the way. He has 606 yards and six touchdowns, and is averaging 8.0 yards per carry. With 203 passing yards last week, East senior quarterback Dylan Reyes has now passed for more than 4,000 yards in his career and now stands at 4,172. He needs one more touchdown pass to reach 30 for his career. The Trojans had a few players banged up last Friday and head coach Xavier Leonard says he expects everybody to be able to play. ... The Go-Hawks snapped a four-game win streak with its win over West Delaware last Friday. Freshman running back McCrae Hagarty gave WSR a boost offensively last week rushing for 140 yards and a touchdown.
- Quoting East coach Xavier Leonard: "We definitely control our own destiny and it starts with going out Friday and facing a very good Waverly-Shell Rock team that has historically been good. We know it is going to be a dogfight. But we want to get it done, especially at home, we want to get one in front of the home crowd."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
