Prep football preview: Waterloo East (1-6) at No. 8 West Delaware (7-1)

Waterloo East (1-6) at No. 8 West Delaware (7-1)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Manchester

Last week: West Delaware beat East in Manchester, 62-6.

Playoff history: East is in the playoffs for the 10th time in school history and first since 2012. West Delaware is making its 24th appearance. The Hawks were state champs in 1001 and have been runner-up three times (1993, 1995 and 2005).

Game Notes: Last week, the Hawks jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half and then put the Trojans away with a 21-point third quarter. Jared Voss passed for 152 yards and two scores and also rushed for a touchdown. Wyatt Voelker added 152 rushing yards and three scores. .. East was paced by quarterback Justin Thomas who completed 13 of 28 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Brenden Stigler was his top target with five catches for 104 yards and the touchdown. Chase Niles had 8 ½ tackles.

Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville

On keys to success, “We have to be more disciplined with what we are doing. That is solid football team we are going to play, one of the best in Class 3A.”

On making playoffs, “We’ve got a young team. It’s going to be good for them to go on the road and be in that playoff atmosphere. And I think the most important thing is they believe. They believe we can go win on Friday night.”

