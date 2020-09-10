Prep football preview: Waterloo East (0-2) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1)

Waterloo East (0-2) at

Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1)

On his team, “I told them to stay the course, keep trusting the process. We played a good football team last week that is going to win a lot of games.”

Keys to this week, “Wahlert, like the week before with West got off to a fast start. We got to start faster so we are not playing catch up right away. And, we have to be able to tackle. That is an area I felt we struggled in last week. ”