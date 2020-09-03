Prep football preview: Waterloo East (0-1) at Dubuque Wahlert (0-1)

Waterloo East (0-1) at
Dubuque Wahlert (0-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Rock Bowl at Loras College (Dubuque)
- Last week: East lost to West, 38-14, Wahlert was blanked by West Delaware, 35-0.
- Last meeting: The Trojans and Golden Eagles have not meet since 2013,when Wahlert pulled out a 27-13 victory.
- Game notes: Take away East’s slow start last week against West, and the Trojans showed plenty of things first-year head coach Regis Baskerville liked. East’s offensive line showed great improvement allowing junior running back Kjuan Owens to rush for 139 yards and a touchdown. After allowing West to hit a couple of big offensive plays early, the Trojans defense settled in and made things more difficult for their opponents in the second half. … Wahlert was held to just 76 total yards in its loss to No. 7 West Delaware. Like East, the Golden Eagles are coming off a 3-6 season. Quarterback Charlie Fair and leading rusher Gabe Anstoetter are both back for Wahlert.
- Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville:
On Wahlert, “They have a lot of seniors. They are very fast defensively, starting a lot with their front line which causes a lot of havoc and confusion up front. Offensively, they’ve got a a lot of veteran players at key positions. Their quarterback shows he can get out of the pocket and make plays, and their running back, who also plays safety, makes plays.”
On his team, ”We tried to build our conditioning. We looked out of shape last week, and that was a concern coming in. We have to correct some little things, but showed we can run the ball effectively with Kjuan. I was impressed with our offensive line and you could see on the film how much they have improved from last year.”
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!