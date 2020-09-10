Prep football preview: Waterloo East (0-2) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1)

Waterloo East (0-2) at
Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Waverly
- Last week: East dropped a 51-18 decision to Dubuque Wahlert. Waverly-Shell Rock lost to Waukon, 45-10.
- Last meeting: The Trojans got a fourth-quarter touchdown run from Kjuan Owens to pull out a 14-10 win last season.
- Game notes:East coach Regis Baskerville said the Trojans will have to rise to the challenge against a Go-Hawk team he says will have a big size advantage on them. Baskereville said East will have to stay disciplined against WSR’s run-oriented offense that uses misdirection. The Go-Hawks also have to strong running backs in Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty. … East will once again try to unleash Owens, who has rushed for 253 yards on 47 carries in two games. Quarterback Justin Thomas also saw improvement last week and will need to take another step forward Friday.
- Quoting East head coach Regis Baskerville:
On his team, “I told them to stay the course, keep trusting the process. We played a good football team last week that is going to win a lot of games.”
Keys to this week, “Wahlert, like the week before with West got off to a fast start. We got to start faster so we are not playing catch up right away. And, we have to be able to tackle. That is an area I felt we struggled in last week. ”
Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
