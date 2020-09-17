Prep football preview: No. 9 Decorah (3-0) at Waterloo East (0-3)

No. 9 Decorah (3-0) at
Waterloo East (0-3)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: Decorah edged West Delaware, 31-27. East dropped a 32-12 decision to Waverly-Shell Rock.
- Last meeting: Decorah won 14-7 last fall.
- Game notes: Simply put, the Vikings have found ways to win. All three of Decorah’s wins this season included fourth-quarter rallies and last-minute scores to pull out the victory. Last week’s four-point win over West Delaware followed back-to-back one-point wins over Crestwood and Waukon. Quarterback Briggs Duwe leads the Vikings as he has passed for 451 yards and six scores. … It is homecoming for East and the Trojans are still looking for win one under first-year head coach Regis Baskerville. Offensively, Ramir Scott is averaging 25.7 yards per catch, and Kjuan Owens has rushed for 347 yards and two scores. This is East's first game back at Memorial Stadium since its season opener.
Quoting East head coach Regis Baskerville:
On Decorah, "They definitely know how to close ... how to finish strong. A very disciplined team. Defensively, they get 11 hats to the ball."
On focus this week, "It's just been to get better every day. We got to minimize our mistakes. Our mistakes hurt us a lot lasts week."
